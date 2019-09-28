Poll reveals pulling a sickie to go to Glastonbury is pretty common

28 September 2019, 19:00 | Updated: 28 September 2019, 19:01

Glastonbury Festival 2019. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

A survey claims that 1 in 3 people polled admitted that they skipped work to attend the festival… and that 1 in 20 would miss the birth of their child.

The Glastonbury Festival ticket sale is almost upon us, taking place next Thursday 3 October and Sunday 6 October.

With tickets selling out in a matter of minutes, there's no doubt just how popular and in-demand the Somerset Festival is.

But how far would you go to spend a week on Worthy Farm?

According to a survey Brits love the festival so much, almost a third of them polled have pulled a sickie to be there!

Mallets Cider surveyed 4,000 people about the beloved British festival, and it revealed 32% of them have pretended to be sick at work to attend the gig.

Glastonbury Festival 2019. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The poll also revealed that 1 in 9 participants would miss a holiday to get to Worthy Farm 1 in 12 would opt out of a close mate's wedding, and 1 in 20 would even miss the birth of their own child.

The British festival-lovers polled also voted Glastonbury as the festival they most want to go to, while 18% would put the world-famous event on their bucket list.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Two. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

