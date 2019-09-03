Supergrass tipped to reunite as special guests at Glastonbury's Pilton Party

Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey, Mick Quinn of Supergrass in the 90s. Picture: Paul Natkin/WireImage/Getty Images

Bookmakers have revealed the Alright band are favourites to be the special guests at the gig, which would mark their first show in almost a decade.

Supergrass have been named as favourites to appear as special guests at Glastonbury's Pilton Party this week.

Glasto founder Michael Eavis previously teased a "big, big, band" would be reuniting to headline the annual gig, which takes place on Worthy Farm this Friday 6 September for Glastonbury locals and festival workers.

Now, bookmakers have given 6/1 odds of the Alright rockers reuniting at Worthy Farm, with the rumour mill running wild the band are set to get back together to mark their 25th anniversary.

The Alright rockers - who consisted of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey, Mick Quinn and Rob Coombes - formed in Oxford as a trio in 1993 before Rob officially joined them in 2002.

The band were last active in 2010.

A spokesman at Paddy Power said: “We don’t want to Grass up the band who could be set to reform for next week’s Pilton Party – but Supergrass are top of the list.

"Abba, The Jam and The Verve are also well-fancied to be announced, though we think Morrissey might still need a good bit of persuading to get The Smiths back together."

Also in the frame are Abba, The Jam and The Kinks, who were given odds of 12/1, 14/1 and 16/1 respectively.

The special guest at the festival will join the previously announced Wolf Alice as co-headliners at Pilton Party.

Supergrass tipped to reunite as special guests at Glastonbury's Pilton Party. Picture: Wendy Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

See Paddy Power's odds of who will perform at Pilton Party:

6/1 - Supergrass

12/1 - Abba

14/1 - The Jam

16/1 - The Kinks

16/1 - Rage Against The Machine

20/1 - Led Zeppelin

20/1 - My Chemical Romance

20/1 - Pink Floyd

25/1 - The Police

33/1 - Oasis

50/1 The Smiths

It's not just Paddy Power who seem to think Supergrass will be getting back together this year.

An Insider told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column; "When the lads realised it was their 25th anniversary, they thought it was a good moment to celebrate. Even when they split, there was never any massive bad blood to overcome - they've wished each other well in their careers since."

Drummer Danny Goffey also admitted last year that he wouldn't rule out a reunion and said Glastonbury would be a good place to host their comeback gig.

However, the 45-year-old sticksman mused would be down to their frontman to decide whether they should get the band back together.

Goffey - who released solo album Schtick! in June 2018 - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "You can never say never. We are both pretty busy and Mick is in Australia, I'd certainly be up for it.

"We will see, I am sure something could happen, ask Gaz."

Asked if Glastonbury is the perfect place for them to make a comeback, he said: "You never know."

