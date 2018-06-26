Madonna To Headline Glastonbury 2019?

Madonna performs in Berlin in 2015. Picture: Rainer Jensen/DPA/PA Images

The Queen of Pop is rumoured to be in talks to top bill at the Somerset festival for the first time ever.

Madonna is reportedly in talks to headline Glastonbury 2019.

According to The Sun, The Like A Virgin icon is being lined-up to top the bill at the Pyramid Stage next year in a bid to provide the festival with more female headliners.

A Glastonbury insider said: “Preparations are already well under way after they’ve taken this year off, and Michael and his ­daughter Emily Eavis want to make it better than ever.

“They have always been massive fans of Madonna and know she would put on an unforgettable show. “It was really important that they had a diverse line-up for the 2019 festival after criticism of previous ones.

“And with this being a fallow year they want to secure a really big name to drive ticket sales.“Thanks to all her huge hits, they are convinced that she would be a real crowd pleaser on the Pyramid Stage.”

Adele was the last female to headline the famous festival in 2016.

She was preceeded by Florence + The Machine, who stood in for Foo Fighters in 2015 ater Dave Grohl broke his leg.

Florence Welch paid tribute during her set to the US rockers by playing their Times Like These anthem, and two years later Grohl repaid the favour by singing the song back to her.

Watch the moment here:

Meanwhile, Bookies have given odds on acts rumoured to headline the festival next year.

As NME reports, Paddy Power has shared the the probability of various artists headlining the festival, including Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John and Taylor Swift.

Also in the mix are Fleetwood Mac, The Strokes The Stone Roses, Led Zeppelin, included newly reunited Swedish pop legends ABBA.

The news follows festival organiser Emily Eavis confirming that one headliner was booked so far and her father teasing it was an act that had never played the festival.

This still much puts Madge in the frame to play the festival, having never attended it in her prolific career.