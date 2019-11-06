Harry Styles for Glastonbury 2020?

According to reports, the former One Direction star could become the first member of the band to play the famous Somerset Festival.

Harry Styles has reportedly been offered a spot at Glastonbury next year.

The former One Direction singer went through a change of direction when he went solo with a more rock 'n' roll and country-inspired self-titled debut album in 2017.

Now, ahead of the release of its follow-up, Fine Line, on 13 December 2019, rumours have begun to swirl that the Sign of the Times singer has been booked for the Somerset festival's 50th anniversary, which will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "Harry's solo career is a huge departure from the pop stuff he did with One Direction. There's a genuine respect for the music he's making and festival organisers know he can pull in the crowds."

So far, only Diana Ross has been confirmed for the Worthy Farm festival, where she is set to play the iconic Sunday legends slot on the Pyramid Stage.

We are delighted to announce that @DianaRoss will play the Sunday legends slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/fm4iewfWqN — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) October 10, 2019

Elsewhere, another act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival, while Macca himself added it was a "remote possibility".

Meanwhile, Last month saw tickets to Glastonbury 2020 sell out, leaving thousands of music fans disappointed.

However, hope was soon restored as festival organisers announced the details of a special ticket ballot, which would give 50 people the chance of buying a pair of tickets for the festival's 50th anniversary.

And it seems fans won't have too long to wait to find out if they've been successful.

As explained on the official Glastonbury website: "The successful 50 entrants will be contacted in early November with details of how to purchase their tickets, by paying a deposit of £50 per person."

A closer look at the Terms & Conditions says: "A random draw of all valid entries will take place within six working days after the closing date stated above to select the fifty winners. The winners will be notified by telephone or email, and MUST respond within 7 days of the date of contact. If any selected winner does not meet any or all of the entry conditions or refuses the offer or fails to respond 7 days, the Promoter may in its discretion select another entrant at random from the remaining eligible entries as soon as practicable as a replacement and to become a winner."

Find out more about Glasto 2020 festival below...

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Is there another chance to buy Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Yes.

If you haven't got lucky with the ballot, music fans will have two more opportunities next year during the April resale.

The dates of the April resale are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020.

How much will Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".