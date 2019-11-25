Emily Eavis drops two huge hints about Glastonbury 2020 headliners

The festival organiser has revealed the two remaining headliners have never played the festival before, and confirmed one is female while the other is male.

Emily Eavis has shared two huge clues about the remaining headliners for Glastonbury Festival, leading to more speculation over who will headline the Pyramid Stage.

Speaking to the BBC, the festival organiser revealed: "Interestingly, for the other two headliners its their first time at Glastonbury and we’ve got one male and one female — so there are a couple of clues there".

She added teasingly: “I’m sure people will guess, so don’t put them to me.”

Eavis' interview has already set tongues wagging that the likes of Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Madonna could be among those topping the bill at the Somerset Festival.

As the Evening Standard reports, the daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis also hinted we may not have to wait too long with the second major booking possibly announced "this side of Christmas"

She added: "Most of it will [announced at] the beginning of 2020. Everyone needs their moment."

Meanwhile, last week saw Paul McCartney become the first headline act to be confirmed for Glastonbury festival.

The Beatles legend took to Twitter this Monday (18 November) morning, sharing an image of Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry - who represented each syllable of the famous Somerset Festival.

See his tweet below:

Later on the same day, Glastonbury Festival confirmed the news, writing: "We are incredibly excited to announce that @PaulMcCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020."

We are incredibly excited to announce that @PaulMcCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/bcGfjOTYL8 — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) November 18, 2019

Macca retweeted their post, adding: "Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!"

When does Glastonbury Festival 2020 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

How much do Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 will cost £265 plus booking fee. A £50 deposit per person (plus coach fare if you’re booking a coach package) needs to be paid in October. The balance is payable in the first week of April 2020.

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

When does the Glastonbury 2020 resale take place?

The official Glastonbury website has announced that the resale will take place for coach tickets on "Thursday 16th April 2020 followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020."