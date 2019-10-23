Elton John ruled out of headlining Glastonbury 2020?

The Rocket Man legend appears to have confirmed he cannot appear at the festival by announcing new American dates at the same time as the event.

Elton John has appeared to have ruled himself out of headlining Glastonbury 2020.

The legendary British artist was one of the names tipped for the Somerset Festival next year, but he has announced new North American shows for his Farewell Tour, which clash with the festival's key dates.

Glastonbury takes place from 24-28 June 2020 but Elton's new dates will see him play the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on 26-27 June next year.

The main headline slots on the Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage usually take place on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of the festival, meaning next year the headliners should be performing on the 26, 27 and 28 of June.

However, festival organiser Emily Eavis did say there would be some surprises this year. Could extra headliners appearing early on in the festival be one of those surprises?

Elton isn't the only legendary act who seems to have been ruled out of the festival, with Emily Eavis also taking Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac out of the running, while appearing at Cheltenham Literary Festival earlier this month.

So far, Diana Ross is the only artist to be confirmed for Glasto 2020 with the Motown legend following in the footsteps of Kylie Minogue, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and The Bee Gees Barry Gibb and more to play the coveted Sunday legends tea time slot.

This Sunday (27 October) will see the local tickets for the festival go on sale from 9am.

When does Glastonbury Festival 2020 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on sale?

Music fans will now have two more opportunities to buy tickets during the April resale.

The dates of the resale are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by Sunday 19th April 2020 for general sale tickets.

However, local residents will have the opportunity to buy tickets on Sunday 27 October from 9am and a special ballot for the chance to buy Glastonbury tickets is now open until 31 October.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 will cost £265 plus booking fee. A £50 deposit per person (plus coach fare if you’re booking a coach package) needs to be paid in October. The balance is payable in the first week of April 2020.

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

Diana Ross has become the first artist to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2020.

The Motown legend and Supremes singer will play the coveted Sunday Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, following in the footsteps of the likes of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.