Fall Out Boy would play Glastonbury if asked: "Call us"

Fall Out Boy have talked about the possibility of playing Glastonbury. Picture: 1. Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The So Much (For Stardust) rockers rockers were quizzed about whether they might be appearing at the festival this year.

Fall Out Boy have talked about the possibility of ever playing Glastonbury Festival.

3/4 of the band - made up of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley - spoke to Radio X last week about everything from their upcoming UK tour dates to their brand new album So Much (For) Stardust.

Quizzed if there's any chance of them appearing at the festival this year, Wentz said: "If we were playing, we would not know, for sure."

When Dan O'Connell asked if that was a "hard no," frontman Stump replied: "That's a hard I don't know."

"We would play if we were [asked]," Wentz interjected, adding: "Call us."

The band released their eighth studio album last Friday (24th March) and they explained how they hoped it would be received.

"We were making this record like your grandmother making dinner," Stump said. "It was very lovingly crafted and really carefully made and so I hope you sit somewhere with headphones and appreciate it, 'cause I feel like we put a lot into it."

Wentz also referred to the album as a "journey" and suggested fans listen to it in its entirety.

"I would like them to listen to the album in a sitting or as much as you can," said the bassist. "I think it's one of those. It's a front to back. The book ends, you know? People don't have time for that.

"If I started it at midnight I'd probably be asleep by the third or fourth song, but hopefully you'll listen to the whole thing, because it is meant to be a journey and it is meant to be listened to like that."

Fall Out Boy's So Much (For) Stardust album is out now.

Following their intimate dates in London and Manchester, Fall Out Boy are also embarking on a UK tour later on this year, which will see them play two nights at The O2, London.

Fall Out Boy 2023 UK Tour Dates:

27th October First Direct Arena, Leeds

28th October OVO Hydro,Glasgow

29th October AO Arena, Manchester

31st October Utilita Arena, Birmingham

2nd November The O2, London

3rd November The O2, London

4th November International Arena, Cardiff

