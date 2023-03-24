Fall Out Boy weigh in on Oasis reunion drama: "Isn't that part of the fun?"

By Jenny Mensah

The So Much (For) Stardust rockers have given their thoughts on the dynamic between the Gallagher brothers.

Fall Out Boy have just released their So Much (For) Stardust album and they spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about everything from the love they poured into the new record to band dynamics.

The Heartbreak Feels So Good admitted they've got into a few rows over the years, but shared their thoughts on Liam and Noel Gallagher- one of the most famous warring brothers of all time.

Asked if they'd co-sign a petition for Oasis to get back together, bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz replied: "I feel that any time you enter that conversation, you just get yelled at".

Frontman Patrick Stump added: "I will say as an outsider, isn’t that part of the fun that they’ll never get back together and they hate each other?

"I don’t know... just the way they razz each other at every opportunity, that’s part of the fun, right?"

Wentz admitted he found the Gallagher brothers absolutely hilarious and dubbed some of their interviews as gold, recalling the moment Liam joked about having to make his own tea compared to having four people to do it for him in the '90s.

However. Stump believes the band in some ways never really split, since they've kept living in our heads due to the hype constantly surrounding their reunion.

The Sugar, We're Going Down singer mused: "In a way, did Oasis really break up? Because that’s part of the performance. They’re still going. If the giant cage thing holds true. I mean... this is part of it."

Stump previously revealed that he owes much of the band's longevity to the fact they decided on equal pay from the outset and speaking to Dan O'Connell, Wentz agreed.

He explained: "I think in the beginning, we just learnt that that was what U2 did and they were a big band that lasted and still lasting... so it seemed like that was a good idea.

"The real thing is always appreciating that when your touring, you’re lucky enough to go around the world with your friends and do this thing that we dreamed about when were kids. Just appreciating that is really important."

Despite that, the band revealed they did in fact have plenty of arguments in the early years, but they never got as far as fist fights.

"Oh we've had so many arguments," said Wentz. "That nearly devolve into physical fights and stuff."

"Nearly," Stump interjected. "But it's funny because now we'll do interviews and stuff and people will bring up a lot of trivia, [saying] like 'Oh didn't you get in a fist fight?' No, it's not like we've got in a fist fight or anything.

"The level of violence. If you look at me," he added depreciatingly. "It's very low level."

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, Radio X's Dan O'Connell, FOB's Andy Hurley and Pete Wentz. Picture: Radio X

As for their hopes on how they want their eighth studio album to be received, Stump said: "I just hope that people experience it in the way that we wanted to [portray it]".

The Heartbreak Feels So Good singer added: "We were making this record like your grandmother making dinner. It was very lovingly crafted and really carefully made and so I hope you sit somewhere with headphones and appreciate it, 'cause I feel like we put a lot into it."

Wentz also referred to the album as a "journey" and suggested fans listen to it in its entirety if possible.

"I would like them to listen to the album in a sitting or as much as you can," said the bassist. "I think it's one of those. It's a front to back. The book ends, you know? People don't have time for that.

"If I started it at midnight I'd probably be asleep by the third or fourth song, but hopefully you'll listen to the whole thing, because it is meant to be a journey and it is meant to be listened to like that."

Fall Out Boy's So Much (For) Stardust is out now.

See the tracklist for Fall Out Boys' So Much (For) Stardust:

1. Love from the Other Side

2. Heartbreak Feels So Good

3. Hold Me Like a Grudge

4. Fake Out

5. Heaven, Iowa

6. So Good Right Now

7. The Pink Seashell" (featuring Ethan Hawke)

8. I Am My Own Muse"

9. Flu Game

10. Baby Annihilation

11. The Kintsugi Kid (Ten Years)

12. "What a Time to Be Alive

13. So Much (for) Stardust

Fall Out Boy are also embarking on a UK tour later on this year, which will see them play two nights at The O2, London.

Fall Out Boy 2023 UK Tour Dates:

27th October First Direct Arena, Leeds

28th October OVO Hydro,Glasgow

29th October AO Arena, Manchester

31st October Utilita Arena, Birmingham

2nd November The O2, London

3rd November The O2, London

4th November International Arena, Cardiff

