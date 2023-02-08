Fall Out Boy announce 2023 UK tour dates

Fall Out Boy in 2023. Picture: Press

The US band will return with a series of shows in October and November to support their new album So Much (For) Stardust.

Fall Out Boy have announced details of UK live shows for later this year.

The band, headed by Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz, will release their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust on 24th March. It features the recent Radio X Record Of The Week Heartbreak Feels So Good and the new single Love From The Other Side.

They will head out in October for shows across Europe, stopping off in the UK at the end of the month and finishing up the UK leg with a show at The O2 Arena on 2nd November.

Fall Out Boy 2023 European Tour Dates. Picture: Press

Fall Out Boy UK Tour Dates 2023

27th October First Direct Arena, Leeds

28th October OVO Hydro,Glasgow

29th October AO Arena, Manchester

31st October Utilita Arena, Birmingham

2nd November The O2, London

Fall Out Boy will be joined by PVRIS and nothing.nowhere. on all European dates.

Fans who pre-order the new album from their webstore will get exclusive pre-sale access to UK and Europe tour tickets.

This pre-sale will open Wednesday February 8th at 4pm GMT and close on Tuesday February 14th at 2pm GMT.

General tickets will be available for purchase from 10am local time on Friday 17th February.

For all dates and ticket details, see www.falloutboy.com/tour.

Patrick Stump told Radio X's Dan O'Connell recently that the secret to Fall Out Boy's longevity has been fairness in their business dealings.

"We never haggled over money,” he said on the Radio X Evening Show. “Early on we said we’re going to split it four ways no matter who does what and it just made the whole thing clean and easy.

"And there was never any in-fighting about, ‘Oh well I did this’ and it’s one of those things. Sometimes you do a lot more. There are times when I’m doing a lot more work than everybody else, but there are times when [bassist and lyricist] Pete (Wentz) does way more interviews than I do, or whatever it is. So everybody is working hard and it doesn’t really matter. So it’s one of those things."

"That was the best decision we ever made."