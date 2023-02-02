Fall Out Boy reveal secret to not falling out is splitting pay four ways

Fall Out Boy have discussed their return and their decision to split everything equally. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Frontman Patrick Stump told Radio X’s Dan O’Connell that equality when it comes to pay is one of the keys to the band's longevity.

Fall Out Boy have revealed the secret to their longevity is not haggling over money.

The band announced their plans to release their So Much (For) Stardust album on 24th March 2023 and frontman Patrick Stump spoke to Radio X about everything from the new record to why the band still genuinely love to hang out.

Quizzed on how they’ve managed to stay together so long, the Sugar, We’re Going Down singer told Radio X’s Dan O’Connell that an early decision to split their earnings four ways regardless of their roles has held them in good stead.

“You wanna know one of the things that I think we did early on is that we never haggled over money,” he said. “Early on we said we’re going to split it four ways no matter who does what and it just made the whole thing clean and easy.

"And there was never any in-fighting about, ‘Oh well I did this’ and it’s one of those things. Sometimes you do a lot more. There are times when I’m doing a lot more work than everybody else, but there are times when [bassist and lyricist] Pete (Wentz) does way more interviews than I do, or whatever it is. So everybody is working hard and it doesn’t really matter. So it’s one of those things."

He added: “That was something we decided when we were in a basement, you know, when we were starting out and that was the best decision we ever made."

The Illinois rockers have already given fans a taste of their new music in the form of their Heartbreak Feels So Good track and Stump had teased that fans expecting them to return to a nostalgic 00s sound could be somewhat disappointed.

“We’ve been writing this record and working on this record for the entire pandemic,” he reflected. “You know it’s weird because someone was like, ‘Oh, Fall out Boy took another break.’ No, the world took a break, man. We were very much working.

“So I know that there is a moment of nostalgia right now, which is great and is awesome and I’m happy that’s happening and there’s a lot of great discussion about that, but the record itself wasn’t written from any of that perspective.

Despite the band very much looking forward, Stump revealed that they wanted their new album to be made in more of a traditional way, rather than using lots of computers and technology.

"Now you can make a record in an afternoon if you really want to [...], but I was kinda bored with making a record on my laptop.”

He went on: “I wanted to make something that we took some time, you know we really took time [to do]. There’s not a lot of computer wizardry with it. "

Watch the official video for Heartbreak Feels So Good below:

The release of Heartbreak Feels So Good follows Fall Out Boy’s announcement last week that their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust will arrive March 24th 2023 via Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records.

The record, which was produced by Neal Avron is available to pre-order here.



With the album announcement, came the band's first single Love From The Other Side which is accompanied by a video, which sees Pete Wentz transform into a grandpa before band become characters in a fairytale.

Watch the official video for Love From The Other Side below:

