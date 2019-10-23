Can you buy one day tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2020?

As the local sales approach for the Somerset Festival, we answer whether it's possible for fans to buy a one day ticket.

General sale tickets for Glastonbury Festival sold out earlier this month in just over 30 minutes, but there are still a few chances to get to the festival.

For those lucky enough to be considered local residents of the Somerset event, where so far Diana Ross has been confirmed for the legends slot, there's a chance to buy a portion of held back tickets this Sunday 27 October.

For everyone else, there's also the resales which take place in April 2020 and the introduction of a special ballot for the 50th anniversary, which will give 50 people the change to buy a pair of tickets to the festival.

But can you purchase one day tickets to the Worthy Farm event? Get the answer here...

Can you buy day tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2020?

Yes and no.

Unfortunately most people can NOT buy one day tickets to Glastonbury. Unlike a lot of festivals, Glastonbury's general sale tickets are for the entire weekend of the festival.

However, in the local sale, which takes place this Sunday 27 October, local residents from Mendip and Central Somerset are able to buy Sunday tickets for the festival.

These tickets are available on Sunday 27 October at 11am, after the full weekend tickets go on sale.

The official Glastonbury website explains: "This wider catchment area includes residents of towns such as Bruton, Frome & Radstock, which fall outside the local full weekend ticket catchment, but who may still experience some inconvenience during the Festival period."

One condition of buying a Sunday ticket for Glastonbury is that you must travel to the festival site by bus only.

Get more information on the local ticket sale here

How much do Sunday tickets cost?

Sunday tickets cost £95, which includes the travel by bus to and from Castle Cary, Frome, Radstock, Glastonbury, Midsomer Norton, Shepton Mallet, Street and Wells.

Find out more info about Glastonbury Festival 2020 here...

When does Glastonbury Festival 2020 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on sale?

Music fans will now have two more opportunities to buy tickets during the April resale.

The dates of the resale are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by Sunday 19th April 2020 for general sale tickets.

However, local residents will have the opportunity to buy tickets on Sunday 27 October from 9am and a special ballot for the chance to buy Glastonbury tickets is now open until 31 October.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 will cost £265 plus booking fee. A £50 deposit per person (plus coach fare if you’re booking a coach package) needs to be paid in October. The balance is payable in the first week of April 2020.

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

Diana Ross has become the first artist to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2020.

The Motown legend and Supremes singer will play the coveted Sunday Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, following in the footsteps of the likes of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.

