Liam Gallagher responds to Dua Lipa's comments that bands like Oasis & Blur were "obnoxious"

Liam Gallagher has reacted to Dua Lipa's comments. Picture: 1. Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images 2. Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has hit back at the pop star's comments about rock stars during the Britpop era.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to Dua Lipa's recent comments where she reflected on "obnoxious" Britpop culture.

The Dance The Night Away singer recently revealed she's been influenced by various 90s bands such as Primal Scream, Oasis and Blur, but she's never met any of the key figures of the time.

“I haven’t had any encounters with them, actually,” she told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “Sometimes you have to separate the art from the person.… It’s more like the music element, the aspect of it that I’m really connected to. The way that [some Brit-pop artists] acted, the things that they’ve done, they’re obnoxious for sure. That’s their whole thing."

She added: "There’s so much toxicity in the way people wanted their artists or their musicians," she mused. "If they weren’t like that, they would’ve been seen as boring, and I think that’s such a bad way to see things."

The former Oasis rocker was quizzed about the star's comments on Twitter and he responded jokingly: "She’s just jealous".

She’s just jealous — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher and John Squire teased their second single Mars To Liverpool is on its way this Friday (26th January).

The Oasis icon and former Stone Roses guitarist's second song, which follows lead track Just Another Rainbow, will be released on Friday 26th January and is available to pre-save here.

Listen to a snippet of the track and see its confectionery-themed artwork below:

The morsel of new material comes right on schedule after the former Oasis frontman revealed to a fan that new material would be coming this week.

This month saw the duo release the official visuals for their Just Another Rainbow, which sees them perform while bathed in kaleidoscopic light.

Watch the video, which was directed by Charles Mehling and shot in Bury, Greater Manchester, here:

Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Just Another Rainbow (Official Video)

Speaking of the single, Squire commented: "To me the most obvious take on Just Another Rainbow is that it's about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don't like to explain songs, I think that's the privilege of the listener, it's whatever you want it to be. To me, it's also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird."

Liam Gallagher added: "I think John's a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I'm concerned. There's not enough of his music out there, whether it's with the Roses or himself. It's good to see him back writing songs and f***ing good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the f***ing guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind."