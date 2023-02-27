Glastonbury donates 10 pairs of tickets to raise funds for Turkey- Syria earthquake relief

Glastonbury festival have gifted 10 pairs of tickets to Oxfam for the Turkey-Syria fundraiser. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Somerset Festival have given Oxfam ten pairs of tickets to raise funds to help those affected by the disaster.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

Glastonbury Festival organisers have donated ten pairs of tickets to Oxfam to raise funds to support those hit by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The festival is giving music-lovers the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the festival, in order to raise funds for the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake appeal.

Entry to the prize draw, which closes on 8th March at 12pm GMT, is available via Crowdfunder with tickets priced at £10.

Multiple entries are allowed, but only one prize per entrant will be given.

At the time of writing this article, the crowdfunder has raised £762,420 for the effort.

Enter for you chance to win tickets here.

Want to win one of 10 pairs of tickets & experiences for Glastonbury 2023? Enter our prize draw at https://t.co/7ea03wZ7sH now!



All proceeds go to @oxfamgb's Turkey-Syria Earthquake appeal with @decappeal. pic.twitter.com/fQnXiN5Ruq — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) February 15, 2023

READ MORE: Metallica donate £250k to Turkey-Syria earthquake relief effort

Festival organiser Emily Eavis, Glastonbury Festival, said: “With the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria affecting so many people, we wanted to offer a draw of unique Glastonbury 2023 prizes to raise what we can to help with the relief efforts".

Oxfam, together with other members of the DEC and local partner organisations, is delivering aid to people affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye (Turkey) and Syria. As part of a coordinated effort Oxfam is supporting survivors with supplies of food, clean water and shelter.

Danny Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive Officer at Oxfam GB, said: “I would like to express our appreciation for Glastonbury’s kind gesture. This will help us to give festival fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while making a real difference to people hit hard in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

“People who have lost everything urgently need vital aid to meet their basic needs while surviving through their grief. The money raised from the prize draw will provide more families and individuals with emergency shelter, winter kits, water and food.”

The prize draw, which opened at Wednesday 15th February at 8am GMT, closes on 8th March 2023 at 12:00pm.

READ MORE: Blondie self-confirm for Glastonbury 2023

So far, Elton John is the only act to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2023, with the legendary piano man set to play the last night of the festival.

Sir Elton said he "couldn't be more excited" to be playing the set, which will mark the last UK gig of his farewell tour after 52 years on the road.

Emily Eavis, who organises the world-famous event with her father Michael, has promised it will be "the mother of all send-offs".

READ MORE: Brian May doubles down on Queen's Glastonbury stance