Brian May doubles down on Queen's Glastonbury stance

Brian May has doubled down on why Queen "could never" play Glastonbury. Picture: Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Queen guitarist has reiterated why the band "could never" play the Somerset festival.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Brian May has discussed the topic of why Queen could never play Glastonbury Festival again.

The legendary guitarist has previously talked about his frosty relationship with festival founder Michael Eavis due to the subject of badger culling and when asked the question he doubled down on his stance.

Speaking to The Sun in a new interview, he said: “Would I ever do it? No. As the man who runs it advocates killing badgers for no good reason and I could never level with that.

“Have they tried to book us? I think the feeling is mutual so I think they understand how I feel.”

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2023 dates, registration info, ticket sales and line-up rumours

These latest comments come after Eavis criticised the Bohemian Rhapsody rocker's opposition to the cull and called badgers a "danger to farming".

May said in response: “We won’t [play Glastonbury] and there are a lot of reasons for that. One of them is that Michael Eavis has frequently insulted me, and I don’t particularly enjoy that.

"What bothers me more is that he’s in favour of the badger cull, which I regard as a tragedy and an unnecessary crime against wildlife"

He added: “There’s a little bit of a schism there, I wouldn’t do Glastonbury. Unless things changed radically.”

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses appear to confirm Glastonbury 2023

There may not be any chance to see the surviving members of Queen play Glastonbury, but one legendary British artist has been confirmed for the festival this year.

Elton John will play the Pyramid Stage on the last night of the festival, which runs from 21-25 June.

Sir Elton said he "couldn't be more excited" to be playing the set, which will mark the last UK gig of his farewell tour after 52 years on the road.

Emily Eavis, who organises the world-famous event with her father Michael, has promised it will be "the mother of all send-offs".

READ MORE: Did Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea just self-confirm Glastonbury 2023?