Blondie self-confirm for Glastonbury 2023

Blondie drummer Clem Burke has talked about the band playing Glastonbury this year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Drummer Clem Burke has revealed that the band are headed to the Somerset Festival this year.

Blondie's Clem Burke has revealed the band will play Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The drummer of the iconic band, who is fronted by Debbie Harry, revealed the band will be headed to the Somerset festival - which takes place from 21-25 June - as part of their live dates in the UK and Ireland this year.

As reported by Metro, the Heart Of Glass rocker spoke to Foxy Radio about the band plans on this side of the pond, adding: "We’re also doing Isle of Wight Festival and some other festivals… I guess the full list of artists to be playing Glastonbury hasn’t really been announced yet… but we are going to be playing Glastonbury, so maybe you’ve got an exclusive there."

The band's UK dates include shows at the The London Palladium, a stint at Lytham Festival 2023 and a special guest slot at Dog Day Afternoon with Iggy Pop at Crystal Palace Park.

Visit https://tour.blondie.net/ for their full tour dates and how to buy tickets.

Blondie aren't the only US band who've appeared to confirm themselves for the festival.

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan let slip on his radio show on Sirius XM that the band are headed to the festival this year.

In audio shared onto Reddit, the Paradise City rocker can be heard saying: "Maybe some of those Iggy shows we're going to do".

When it was presented that BST Hyde Park would be iconic, he added: "And Glastonbury's going to be iconic for us. We're going to be announcing some shows soon guys."

So far, Elton John is the only act to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2023, playing the last night of the festival.

Sir Elton said he "couldn't be more excited" to be playing the set, which will mark the last UK gig of his farewell tour after 52 years on the road.

Emily Eavis, who organises the world-famous event with her father Michael, has promised it will be "the mother of all send-offs".

