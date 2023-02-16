Metallica foundation donates $250k to Turkey & Syria Earthquake relief

The Master Of Puppets rockers have showed their support to the countries in the wake of the devastating natural disaster.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Metallica have donated $250 towards relief efforts in Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquakes in the countries.

Since the natural disaster occurred, the death toll has reached more than 41,000 with thousands more injured and displaced.

James Hetfield and co took to their official socials to share their response to the tragedy with a post which began: "We’re at a loss for words to describe the devastation in southern Turkey and northern Syria. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has reduced the entire region to rubble. The death toll continues to rise, tragically exceeding 36,000 lives lost..."

They continued: "Two of @AWMHFoundation's partner organizations, @DirectRelief & @WCKitchen, have boots on the ground providing medical aid & food to the victims of this disaster. #AWMH is providing $125k to each organization to support their efforts."

READ MORE: Radio X Classic Rock - a brand new station has launched!

All Within My Hands Foundation is Metallica's non=profit, which is dediated to supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.

Direct Relief is assisting relief efforts by deploying medical aid, which according to their website, includes: "acute and chronic care medications, to hard-hit areas."

World Central Kitchen is distributing meals to survivors and first responders in Southern Turkey and Northern Syria. They explain on their website: Visit their official website for more details.

READ MORE: Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon & Slipknot to headline Download 2023