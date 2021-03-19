Glastonbury are putting plans in place for a September 2021 event

By Jenny Mensah

Emily Eavis has revealed on Instagram that festival organisers have applied for a separate event to take place on Worthy Farm.

The organisers of Glastonbury Festival have shared their plans to put on an event this September.

Earlier this year, organisers announced the event would be cancelled for the second year running in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Eavis previously talked about trying to arrange something "smaller" in September and now it looks like that might just happen, with the festival putting in an application in for a licence.

Taking to Instagram his daughter Emily Eavis wrote: "For those asking for an update on our plans later this year, we have put an application in for a licence for a concert at the farm in September (around the time we'd usually do Pilton Party). Of course, we've no idea yet whether we'll able to do that, but we wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance. Unlikely we'll have any news for a couple of months - but will let you know right here when we do."

See her full post below:

The festival organiser added: "We're also putting an application in for a family-friendly (ie not for partying!) campsite at the farm for this summer. Again, it's not definite that it'll go ahead but needed to set the early wheels in motion now.

It’s so good to dream up plans and hope that some of these things could potentially happen later this year…"

On 21 January, Michael and Emily Eavis announced that there would be no festival this year, tweeting: "With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us."In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

What will happen to Glastonbury 2021 tickets?

Michael and Emily Eavis have reassured fans that everyone who was able to get a ticket for the 2020 festival will be able to roll their ticket through to 2022.

They posted: "As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.

"We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022."

What has Michael Eavis said about cancelling Glastonbury 2021?

Michael Eavis has previously talked about how devastating it would be if Glastonbury was cancelled in 2021, saying the festival could go bankrupt.

He told The Guardian in 2020: "We have to run next year, otherwise we would seriously go bankrupt … It has to happen for us, we have to carry on.

"Otherwise it will be curtains. I don't think we could wait another year."

Would 2020 headliners be returning for 2022?

It's impossible to know if the festival will be able to get the exact same headliners, but Emily Eavis suggested that organisers would do their best rolling over the 2020 bill into 2021.

However, 2020 headliner Paul McCartney expressed doubts that the 2021 festival would go ahead - and he was proved right.

In December, the legendary Beatles star noted that performers and artists had worked around restrictions with live streamed performances and socially distanced gigs, but pondered whether something as large as Glastonbury could take place.

"People have started to find ways with Zoom and with socially distanced things,' he told The Sun. "But for a thing like Glastonbury where you’ve got over 100,000 people packed into a field, that’s a super-spreader you know."

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2021 is cancelled: what will happen to tickets?