Is Glastonbury 2021 cancelled and what will happen to tickets?

Michael Eavis, Emily Eavis with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset. Picture: 1. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The Somerset festival was forced to cancel its 50th anniversary in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with live events still hanging in the balance will it take place in 2021?

Glastonbury 2020, like music events across the globe, was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Somerset festival - which was due to take place from 25-29 June with Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift as headliners - is currently scheduled to take place from 23- 27 June 2021 instead with tickets rolled over.

However, with England entering its third lockdown, which won't be eased until at least mid February, events in spring are looking completely unfeasible, while Glastonbury - which takes place in early summer - hangs in the balance.

To add to the confusion, loose-lipped Spice Girl Mel B caused a stir when she claimed that the festival is already no longer taking place.

So is Glastonbury festival cancelled and if so, what will happen to the rolled over tickets? Get everything we know so far here, with the latest quotes from everyone from Michael and Emily Eavis to Macca and Mel B.

Is Glastonbury 2021 cancelled?

At the time of writing this article, Glastonbury organisers have made no official announcement about the cancellation of Glastonbury 2021. However, The Sun has reported that a Glasto source has said the booking team has been told to 'stand down'.

The insider said: "The bookers have been told they’re not needed for the summer.

"It’s effectively postponing the festival for a second year running, which is absolutely gutting.

“They think the first festival of next year will be Reading, which is in August, and even that’s unlikely."

When did Mel B say Glastonbury 2021 isn't taking place?

Spice Girl and recent The Masked Singer UK alum set tongues wagging this week when TV critic and podcast host Scott Bryan revealed she told him the festival was cancelled.

He then shared a clip, where the Leeds star talks about potential plans for a Spice Girls anniversary tour, and says: "Well I know that Glastonbury's been cancelled so a lot of like big stage performances are on hold again this year, which is sad, but we've got to get this virus under control I guess."

Asked if she'd do the Sunday legends slot, she replied: "I mean, I've always wanted to do that. I always have".

Here’s what Mel B just told us on the latest Must Watch podcast: pic.twitter.com/xAkOCTuDxl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 4, 2021

What has Emily Eavis said about Glastonbury 2021 being cancelled?

The festival organiser and daughter of Michael Eavis has dismissed Mel B's strange claims and said there is "no news yet".

In direct response to the story, she said: "Nope, no news this end. Will let you know right here as soon as there is news".

Nope, no news this end. Will let you know right here as soon as there is news — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) January 4, 2021

Last month, she also said as much to a fan who asked her the same thing on Twitter, using the words "yet" once again.

I will only believe that @Glastonbury is cancelled next year if @emilyeavis rings me personally to tell me — DJ Cull (@TheDJCull) December 21, 2020

What has Michael Eavis said about Glastonbury 2021 being cancelled?

Michael Eavis had the COVID-19 vaccine on New Year's Eve and shared his hopes that it would be rolled out to the general population so Glastonbury can go ahead.

NHS South East shared a photo of the festival founder getting the jab, alongside the caption: "Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis, 85, had his Covid-19 vaccination today on New Year’s Eve. Michael said: Wouldn't it be wonderful to get the majority of our population vaccinated before June 2021, so that we can celebrate next summer in proper 'Glastonbury style'".

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis, 85, had his Covid-19 vaccination today on New Year’s Eve.

Michael said: Wouldn't it be wonderful to get the majority of our population vaccinated before June 2021, so that we can celebrate next summer in proper 'Glastonbury style' pic.twitter.com/ixIUozRHsP — NHS South West (@NHSSW) December 31, 2020

Eavis has previously talked about how devastating it would be if Glastonbury was cancelled in 2021, saying the festival could go bankrupt.

He told The Guardian in 2020: "We have to run next year, otherwise we would seriously go bankrupt … It has to happen for us, we have to carry on.

"Otherwise it will be curtains. I don't think we could wait another year."

Would 2020 headliners be returning for 2021 or 2022?

It's impossible to know if the festival will be able to get the exact same headliners, but Eavis has suggested that organisers will do their best.

She might still be reassuring fans that everything will go ahead as planned, but previously booked 2020 headliner Paul McCartney isn't so sure.

Though the legendary Beatles star marvelled at the ways performers and artists have worked around restrictions with live streamed performances and socially distanced gigs, the Yesterday singer isn't sure something as large as Glastonbury could take place.

"People have started to find ways with Zoom and with socially distanced things,' he told The Sun. "But for a thing like Glastonbury where you’ve got over 100,000 people packed into a field, that’s a super-spreader you know."

When will we know if Glastonbury 2021 is cancelled?

We shouldn't know much later than March if the festival will not take place this year, since we'll need to know ahead of the April resale.

According to Somerset Live, speaking about the cancellation of the 2020 event in March last year, Ben Challis - a lawyer for the festival - said: "We had just announced the first 60 acts on the Thursday, and then the weekend after Boris Johnson made his speech saying there was going to be a lockdown, and we were about to start our build, so we had a few days of extremely difficult conversations.

"We cancelled early compared to everyone else because of our build phase, and I got some criticism from other festivals, who were asking, 'why have you cancelled?'

"They said, 'it doesn't look good for the festival sector as a whole', but there was no realistic hope for us to start the build, and even if it had all cleared up by May, it would have been too late for us."

What will happen if Glastonbury 2021 is cancelled?

It's unlikely that Glastonbury will just be postponed until later in summer 2021, but that rather it would moved entirely to 2022 with tickets still valid from 2020.

When asked on Twitter if tickets will be rolled over to 2022 if the festival does have to cancel, Emily Eavis simply replied: "Of course".

Of course — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) January 4, 2021

