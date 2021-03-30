Glastonbury tease Live At Worthy Farm event with mysterious trailer

Glastonbury Festival tease Live At Worthy Farm. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The famous Somerset festival has appeared to tease what looks to be the "smaller" September alternative to their 2021 instalment.

Glastonbury has teased what looks to be a new event for this year.

The famous Somerset festival was forced to cancel the event for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has now shared fresh hope on what looks like a smaller event this year.

Taking to Instagram, organisers shared a video trailer which sees the festival's famous Stone Circle lit up at night alongside the hashtag: "#LiveAtWorthyFarm".

Some music fans have already begun guessing what it could mean, with one hoping the bright colours meant Coldplay could be performing and another asking if the teaser displayed "Fleetwood Mac font".

The trailer comes after Emily Eavis confirmed that the festival was applying for a permit for a smaller event in September.

Taking to her own personal Instagram earlier this month, the organiser wrote: "For those asking for an update on our plans later this year, we have put an application in for a licence for a concert at the farm in September (around the time we'd usually do Pilton Party). Of course, we've no idea yet whether we'll able to do that, but we wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance. Unlikely we'll have any news for a couple of months - but will let you know right here when we do."

She added: "We're also putting an application in for a family-friendly (ie not for partying!) campsite at the farm for this summer. Again, it's not definite that it'll go ahead but needed to set the early wheels in motion now.

It’s so good to dream up plans and hope that some of these things could potentially happen later this year…"

On 21 January, Michael and Emily Eavis announced that there would be no Glastonbury festival this year, tweeting: "With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us."In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

Find out more about Glastonbury Festival here:

What will happen to Glastonbury 2021 tickets?

Michael and Emily Eavis have reassured fans that everyone who was able to get a ticket for the 2020 festival will be able to roll their ticket through to 2022.

They posted: "As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.

"We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022."

Will 2020 headliners be returning for 2022?

It's impossible to know if the festival will be able to get the exact same headliners, but Emily Eavis suggested that organisers would do their best rolling over the 2020 bill into 2021.

However, 2020 headliner Paul McCartney expressed doubts that the 2021 festival would go ahead - and he was proved right.

In December, the legendary Beatles star noted that performers and artists had worked around restrictions with live streamed performances and socially distanced gigs, but pondered whether something as large as Glastonbury could take place.

"People have started to find ways with Zoom and with socially distanced things,' he told The Sun. "But for a thing like Glastonbury where you’ve got over 100,000 people packed into a field, that’s a super-spreader you know."

It remains to be seen whether the Hey Jude legend will return with Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar in 2022.

