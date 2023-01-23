Glastonbury 2023 dates, registration info, ticket sales and line-up rumours

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2022. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Find out everything you need to know about the festival including who's headlining and when the ticket re-sale takes place.

Find out what we know about Glastonbury Festival 2023 so far including its headliners, line-up, rumoured acts and more.

When does Glastonbury Festival 2023 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2023 will take place from the 21st to the 25th June 2023.

Who is headling Glastonbury 2023?

So far, Sir Elton John has been confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury Festival, playing Sunday night, the 25th of June.

On 20th January, Guns N'Roses bassist Duff McKagan let sip on his radio show on Sirius XM that the band are headed to the festival this year.

In audio shared onto Reddit, Glastonbury's going to be iconic for us. We're going to be announcing some shows soon guys."

Also strongly rumoured to headline 2023's Glastonbury Festival are Arctic Monkeys, who returned last year with a new album, The Car. The Yorkshire band have lined up a series of high profile live shows across the summer of 2023.

The Sun reported recently: "The lads have signed on the dotted line for the festival and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June. It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while."

The Monkeys will be in the middle of their summer UK dates when Glastonbury rolls around - they play Dublin on Tuesday the 20th June and then the next show takes place in Glasgow on Sunday 25th - leaving a nice Pyramid-shaped gap in their itinerary.

Who else is rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2023?

Eminem - Rumour In October, a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Eminem is wanted for a huge slot at Glastonbury and has been in talks for yonks. “His dates all line up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival." Eminem performs in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, February 2022. Picture: UPI / Alamy Stock Photo Red Hot Chili Peppers - rumour On 19th January, Flea retweeted the Radiohead-associated artist Stanley Donwood, who had posted an image of a Pyramid shaped... stage? The Chili Peppers bassist simply stated "Yes". What does it mean? Chilis to play the main stage at Glastonbury? An Atoms For Peace reunion (Flea performed in the supergroup with Thom Yorke)? Or is Donwood just designing this year's poster? The Chilis are playing Denmark on the Saturday, so let's not get our hopes up. Yes https://t.co/fA0yKU99nk — Flea (@flea333) January 19, 2023 Blink-182 - unlikely The US rock trio have reunited with Tom DeLonge, but any chance of them playing Glastonbury are remote, as they're performing in Sacramento, California on the Friday and Seattle on the Friday. Blink won't make it to the UK until September this year. Blink-182 in 2022. Picture: Press Harry Styles - unlikely The pop superstar has yet to perform at Glastonbury, so he's still tipped for an appearance at the festival, but it seems unlikely this year as he'll be mid-tour, with a stop off at Werchter Park in Belgium on Saturday 24th June. Harry Styles in May 2022. Picture: lev radin / Alamy Stock Photo Blur - rumour The Britpop legends are playing two shows at Wembley Stadium in July, and the weekend of Glastonbury sees them play Dublin's Malahide Castle on Saturday 24th June. Could we expect a secret set somewhere on the Worthy Farm site at some point before or after that? Their next date isn't until Roskilde Festival on 30th June. Blur at the launch of their Magic Whip album in 2015. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Sam Fender - unlikely Fender's Pyramid Stage set was one of the standout moments of the 2022 festival, but the Newcastle lad has a busy June lined up. He's playing two massive homecoming shows at St James's Park at the beginning of the month and will be at Belfast's Belsonic Festival on Friday 23rd and Malahide Castle on Sunday 25th. We can't see a Glastonbury appearance, to be honest. Prove us wrong! Sam Fender, performing at Victorious Festival in August 2022. Picture: Charlie Raven / Alamy Stock Photo Pulp - rumour Everyone was thrilled when Jarvis Cocker rallied the troops and announced 2023 reunion dates for the Sheffield legends. There's a large gap in their itinerary after their headline appearance at Isle Of Wight Festival and their Finsbury Park show on 1st July. Radio X predicts: not a headline set, but a secret set at the Park Stage, like back in 2011. Jarvis Cocker performing with Pulp during their last reunion, August 2011. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images Madonna - unlikely The Queen Of Pop has just announced dates on her 40th anniversary Celebration tour. It doesn't kick off until 15th July in Vancouver, but she'd want to headline, surely? Madonna performing at Earls Court in 2004. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo Lewis Capaldi - rumour Lewis last played Glastonbury in 2019, when he famously trolled Noel Gallagher. Could he make an appearance at the 2023 Festival? There's a gap between his US dates in May and his Australian tour in July, could he be at Worthy Farm? Lewis Capaldi performing live in 2019. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo The Chemical Brothers - rumour The duo's 2022 Glastonbury set was cancelled due to COVID, so the superstar DJs are due a return match at Worthy Farm. Their Glastonbury weekend is entirely clear. The Chemical Brothers performing in 2022. Picture: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo Florence + The Machine - rumour Flo (and the Machine) are playing live shows in Milan, Italy on Thursday 22nd June and Cork in Ireland on Monday 26th, so the whole weekend is free for a Glastonbury appearance. Florence Welch performing live in August 2022. Picture: Anne-Marie Forker / Alamy Stock Photo Peter Gabriel - rumour The Sledgehammer star - and former frontman of prog rock giants Genesis - has announced some solo shows for June 2023, his first in nearly a decade. He's performing in Manchester on Friday 23rd and Dublin on Sunday 25th... could he fit in a brief appearance at Worthy Farm?

When does the Glastonbury 2023 re-sale take place?

Festival fans will now have two more opportunities to buy tickets during the April resale.

The dates of the resale have yet to be confirmed, but will take place in the first week of April.

Who headlined the last Glastonbury?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world-famous festival took place for the first time in three years last summer, with headliners in Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.