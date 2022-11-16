Iggy Pop announces Crystal Palace Park gig with Blondie

Iggy Pop is set for a one-off headline show at Crystal Palace Park. Picture: Vincent Guignet

By Jenny Mensah

The Lust For Life legend will be joined by very special guests Blondie and Sex Pistols and Generation X punk supergroup Generation Sex.

Iggy Pop is set to play a special one-off show at London's Crystal Palace Park.

Dog Day Afternoon will see Godfather of punk play a headline show, joined by very special guests Blondie.

The open-air gig, which takes place on 1st July 2023, will also feature a UK debut performance from punk supergroup Generation Sex, who are made up of band members from Generation X and The Sex Pistols; Billy Idol, Steve Jones, Tony James and Paul Cook.

Find out everything you need to know about Iggy Pop's outdoor gig and how to buy tickets.

Iggy Pop is set to play a one-off headline show at Crystal Palace Park. Picture: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

When is Iggy Pop's 2023 Crystal Palace gig?

Iggy Pop will play a headline set at Dog Day Afternoon on 1st July 2023.

When do Iggy Pop's Crystal Palace tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 18 November from 10am at www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Iggy Pop will be joined by Blondie and Generation Sex with more acts to be announced. Picture: Press

Who's joining Iggy Pop on the line-up?

Blondie are confirmed as special guests for the event. Joining them are Generation Sex - a punk supergroup made up of Generation X and Sex Pistols members Billy Idol, Steve Jones, Tony James and Paul Cook. More acts are to be announced.

Debbie Harry said of the announcement: “Blondie and Iggy Pop… We are excited to reunite with our friend, the one and only Prince of Punk, Iggy, for this special show in Crystal Palace Park next summer. Once more, with feeling!”

Steve Jones from Generation X, who will play a set of punk classics from both band’s extensive catalogues, said: “Just every now and then we find time to get together with old pals from back in the day - purely just for the crack and to have fun. If it ain’t fun then we ain’t interested, life’s too short. And it’s a great bill with Iggy Pop and Blondie.”

What are the stage times for Iggy Pop at Crystal Palace Park?

Stage times will be announced closer to the event.

Iggy Pop's forthcoming record and 19th solo effort, EVERY LOSER is set for release on 6th January.

From proto-new wave to riotous alt rock, fans can expect the full Iggy Pop experience with classic hits and new favourites.