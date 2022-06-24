David Bowie tops Top 10 of most iconic Glastonbury headline sets

David Bowie, Adele and The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger during their Glastonbury sets. Picture: 1. Dave Hogan/Getty Images 2. Ian Gavan/Getty Images 3. Brian Rasic/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

A survey has found the Top 10 Glastonbury headline performances with Bowie, Adele and The Rolling Stones leading the pack.

David Bowie's 2000 Glastonbury performance has revealed as the most iconic headline set at the festival.

A survey was conducted by Betfair quizzed Brits about the best star to top the bill at the Someset festival and the late Ziggy Stardust rocker came out on top.

The Heroes singer's set at the turn of the millennium took 18% of the votes, followed by Adele's 2016 performance, which garnered 13% of the vote and The Rolling Stones in 2013, who came in third place with 12%.

Oasis, Beyonce and Coldplay all make the Top 10, with their performances in 1995, 2011 and 2016 all coming in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively.

Elsewhere in the Top 10 are iconic performances from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney in 2004 and Foo Fighters in 2017.

See the Top 10 most iconic headline performances at Glastonbury so far:

David Bowie, 2000 Adele, 2016 Rolling Stones, 2013 Oasis, 1995 Beyonce, 2011 Coldplay, 2016 Bruce Springsteen, 2019 Paul McCartney, 2004 Stormzy, 2019 Foo Fighters, 2017

The survey also asked Brits which artists they'd most like to see headline the Pyramid Stage next and Fleetwood Mac came out on topping the vote, followed by Elton John, Eminem and Harry Styles.

See who else got an honourable mention below:

See the Top 10 artists the public would most like to see headline Glastonbury next: