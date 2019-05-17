Glastonbury 2019: Arcadia reveal what will replace their Spider

The Somerset festival's famous area has revealed what their iconic spider will be replaced with in a video, and why it's called Pangea.

The creators of Glastonbury Festival's Arcadia area has revealed what can be expected from them this year and has asked festival-goers to get involved for 2020.

Last year it was announced that their iconic gigantic metal spider was due to e scrapped in 2019, and now they have shared that it will be replaced with "Pangea".

Watch their video below.

In a video which was also shared on Glastonbury's Twitter account, organiser Emily Eavis can be heard saying: "The Spider was great, but now we want to do something new".

Arcadia's Spider at the 2018 10th anniversary Metamorphoses show. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The project takes inspiration from "the prehistoric supercontinent where every land on earth was one and the future was yet to be written, this is the dawn of a new era."

As stated in the video, this year the team behind Arcadia are asking fans to step inside Pangea and "unleash (their) imagination" this year in order to inform the look and feel of the next.

While it's hard to say what this means for Arcadia in 2019, it's clear that all the ideas harnessed will hugely impact the area in Glastonbury's 50th anniversary.

Glastonury have also shared that their pop-up cinema tent Pilton Palais will return for 2019.

📽️ Our amazing cinema tent, the @PiltonPalais, is back for #Glastonbury2019 with a fantastic programme of films, plus singalongs, live musical re-scores, film quiz parties and special guests. Find out more at https://t.co/9AuXMswWoE pic.twitter.com/L6JZ8GUqMN — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 16, 2019

