This is what Glastonbury's Arcadia Spider will be replaced by...

The Arcadia Spider at their 10th Anniversary Metamorphosis show at Queen Elizabeth Park on 5 May 2018. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The team behind Arcadia have teased that they are working on "giant bits of machinery" for a "revolving show in the sky".

The team behind Glastonbury's Arcadia have revealed their growing plans for 2019.

Last year, it was reported that the famous spider, which has been a mainstay of the Somerset festival for at least a decade, would be replaced.

Now, it looks like the iconic arachnid could be making way for something bigger, better and taller.

According to Somerset Live, Arcadia staff are currently working with "giant bits of machinery" to create an evolving "show in the sky".

A spokesman for the famous Glastonbury area said: "Same field - new world! We are currently wrestling giant bits of machinery.

"A vast new project is taking shape at Glastonbury that will lay the foundations for a new site-specific landscape and an evolving show in the sky over the next five years."

READ MORE: Glastonbury headliner rumours, line-up and more

Watch The Killers talk about their amazing secret set at Glastonbury:

READ MORE: When are the Glastonbury headliners doing to be announced?

Meanwhile, Glastonbury have revealed that for the first time, they'll ban single-use plastic bottles this year.

The bottles will also not be supplied to musicians backstage, in dressing rooms or to production and catering staff, according to the music festival's website.

In 2017, more than 175,000 festival-goers bought more than a million plastic bottles, many of which ended up being left on the ground at the end of the event.Festival organiser Emily Eavis said she is "thrilled that, together, we'll be able to prevent over a million single-use plastic bottles from being used at this year's festival".

She added: "I really hope that everyone - from ticket-holder to headliner - will leave Worthy Farm this year knowing that even small, everyday changes can make a real difference."It's now or never."

The bottles will also not be supplied to musicians backstage, in dressing rooms or to production and catering staff, according to the music festival's website.

In 2017, more than 175,000 festival-goers bought more than a million plastic bottles, many of which ended up being left on the ground at the end of the event.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said she is "thrilled that, together, we'll be able to prevent over a million single-use plastic bottles from being used at this year's festival".

She added: "I really hope that everyone - from ticket-holder to headliner - will leave Worthy Farm this year knowing that even small, everyday changes can make a real difference."It's now or never."

Watch Courteeners fans get engaged during their Glastonbury 2017 set:

So far, only Stormzy has been confirmed to headline Glastonbury 2019, playing the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the festival.

The Cure and The Killers are currently the bookies favourites to fill up the headline slots, with this month Betway giving the Friday I'm In Love legends 2/5 odds of topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage at the Somerset Festival, with the Mr. Brightside rockers given odds of 8/11.

Speaking to the BBC about the possibility of playing the festival again in 2018, frontman Robert Smith said: "Yeah, maybe. We haven't had a happy history with Glastonbury over the years. Although we've headlined three times, we've never been on the best of terms.

"I don't know if they forgive and forget. There are enough other festivals for us to play."

Watch The Cure play Friday I'm In Love at British Summer Time Hyde Park last year:



READ MORE: When do I have to pay my full Glastonbury 2019 ticket balance?

READ MORE: When is the Glastonbury 2019 final ticket balance due?