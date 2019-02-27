Glastonbury Festival are banning single use plastic bottles in 2019

Music fans gather at the Pyramid Stage for Glastonbury 2017. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The festival has announced that for the first time ever, single-use plastic drinks bottles will not be sold anywhere on site at Worthy Farm.

Glastonbury Festival has announced they will ban single-use plastic drinks bottles in 2019.

Taking to their official website, the famous Somerset festival wrote: "For the first time, single-use plastic drinks bottles will not be available to purchase at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. They will also no longer be supplied or available in any of the Festival’s backstage, production, catering and dressing room areas."

For the first time, single-use plastic drinks bottles will not be available to purchase at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Full story: https://t.co/RTfbRYKDBB pic.twitter.com/sKhB7yRxps — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) February 27, 2019

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2019 line-up rumours and headliners

The website adds: "For those wishing to drink water – which we certainly do recommend! – we are, once again, encouraging all Festival-goers to use a reusable water bottle and refill it at any of the hundreds of free water taps around the Glastonbury site. We have a mains water supply from Bristol Water, with water of the same quality as your taps at home."

Festival organisers add that they will triple WaterAid kiosks to make it more easily available, and although festival-goers won't be stopped from bringing their own plastic bottles on site, they "strongly encourage everyone to join the effort by bringing as little single-use plastic as possible".

Emily Eavis said of the move: “It’s paramount for our planet that we all reduce our plastic consumption, and I’m thrilled that, together, we’ll be able to prevent over a million single-use plastic bottles from being used at this year’s Festival. I really hope that everyone – from ticket-holder to headliner – will leave Worthy Farm this year knowing that even small, everyday changes can make a real difference. It’s now or never.”

READ MORE:

READ MORE: When do I have to play my full Glastonbury ticket balance by?

READ MORE: When is the Glastonbury ticket resale date?

Watch The Killers talk about their Glastonbury Festival secret set: