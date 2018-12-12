When do you have to pay the full ticket balance for Glastonbury 2019?

Fans watch Ed Sheeran perform on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

The festival has already dropped it's first headliner with the others on their way, but when is the full ticket balance due?

Glastonbury Festival might not be happening until 26-30 June 2019, but veterans of the festival know there's plenty of key dates to get through before then.

With Stormzy being announced as the Friday night headliner, there are two more bill-toppers to be confirmed for the Pyramid Stage.

Those of you who were lucky enough to bag tickets to the Somerset festival might want to know when you need to pay your full balance by.

Find out when and the answer to more questions here...

When is the full ticket balance for Glastonbury 2019?

According to the official Glastonbury website, the remaining balance will be payable in the first week of April 2019."

You have until 9am on Monday 1 April until 23:59 on Sunday 7 April.

How much will I be expected to pay?

You will need to pay the remaining balance of £198 + £5 booking fee per ticket.

Do I have to pay for anything else?

Postage and packing is charged per order – rather than per ticket – when paying your ticket balance.

What happens if I don't pay?

The website states that: "Any ticket deposits for which the balance has not been paid by April 8th 2019 will be automatically refunded to the card on which they were booked".

However, remember you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Glastonbury Tickets 2019: The best tips and tricks

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2019 headliners, line-up rumours and more