Glastonbury hopefuls appeal for ballot system after 2024 tickets sell out

20 November 2023, 17:41 | Updated: 20 November 2023, 17:49

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2023
Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2023. Picture: Jim Dyson/Redferns

After Sunday's general admission tickets sold out, music fans have debated whether the festival's ticket buying system should change.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

Wannabe Glastonbury attendees have appealed to festival organisers to consider changing the method of obtaining tickets to the festival.

Tickets for the world-famous Somerset event went on sale last week, with general admission tickets selling out in less than an hour on Sunday (19th November).

Amid complaints of customers struggling to get onto the booking page, while others were able to get multiple batches of tickets for their friends, some music lovers have suggested a Wimbledon-style ballot system to make the ticket buying process more fair.

Reacting to the news that tickets were sold out on Sunday, Adam Rathbone wrote: "You need to change the system, it doesn’t work."

Micky Hynes suggested: "Glastonbury should just run a ballot like Coachella and give everyone a fair shot."

This Glastophile made it clear it wasn't about sour grapes, writing: "I said it last year when I got tickets. I'll say it this year when I didn't. Move to a ballot! Better for punters, better for the environment, fairer and more equitable. You could still give people a 2 hour window to pay deposit in to keep all sales to one day."

However, not everyone thought the ballot system was a good idea.

Though she was unsuccessful in the Sunday ticket sale, Hayley Green argued a ballot would mean many people who weren't "that bothered" about attending the festival would end up getting tickets.

Another added: "Exactly. You have to work and get organised to be in with a real chance of getting tickets."

One fan wanted to go completely back to basics, calling for Glastonbury tickets to be made available to buy physically at box offices.

We're not sure how popular that idea would be.

Wannabe Glastonbury attendees will have another chance to by tickets when they are put up for resale in Spring 2024.

So far, it's not known who will be topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage, but everyone from Coldplay to Madonna has been tipped for the top spot.

Last year's Glastonbury Festival saw headliners in Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Elton John, who played the last UK date of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Chris Moyles didn't make it back from Glastonbury...

More on Glastonbury

Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage in 2023

Glastonbury 2024 tickets: When is the resale?

Up for a Glastonbury appearance in 2024? Blink-182, Madonna and Liam Gallagher are all contenders...

Glastonbury 2024: headliners, line-up, rumours and secret sets

The last time Glastonbury was held was in June 2019

Glastonbury 2024: The best tips to buy tickets

Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage in 2023

Band appear to self-confirm for Glastonbury 2024

Latest Podcasts on Global Player

Arctic Monkeys - Favourite Worst Nightmare track by track

Restless Natives with Martin Compston & Gordon Smart

We Can Be Weirdos

Arctic Monkeys - AM track by track