Emily Eavis gives update on Glastonbury 2024 headliners and when line-up will be announced

Emily Eavis with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset. Picture: Anna Barclay/Getty Images, Anna Barclay/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The festival organiser gave a talk at the University of Oxford as part of their Women In Music event.

Emily Eavis has given an update on when Glastonbury will be announcing its first line-up for 2024.

The festival organiser attended a Women In Music event at the University of Oxford on Thursday (7th March) for International Women's Day, where she was quizzed on the festival, which takes place from 26th - 30th June this year.

As reported by festival forum E Festivals and shared on The Glasto Thingy, Eavis is said to have told the audience at the event that a line-up announcement would be coming next week and that two of the three headliners would indeed be women.

News in from eFestivals roving reporter at the event Emily Eavis is speaking at...



• LINE-UP OUT NEXT WEEK!

• 2 FEMALE HEADLINERS!#Glastonbury https://t.co/VJ4tYbDQJN — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) March 7, 2024

According to the insider at the event, the daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis also confirmed Glastonbury would be taking place in 2025 and 2026 with the latter year hopefully consisting of three female headliners.

Some other interesting points coming out of this talk!



- Sounds like festival is confirmed on in '25 and '26

- One of those years will hopefully have THREE Female Headliners — OOFestivals (@OOFestivals) March 7, 2024

So far, not one act has been confirmed for the festival, but the likes of Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Madonna are all female artists who have been tipped for a spot on the Pyramid Stage.

Elsewhere, Emily Eavis previously confirmed that the Sunday Legends slot would also be female, with the likes of Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks, Shania Twain, Cher, Sheryl Cole and Chaka Khan all tipped to take the coveted tea time slot.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 sold out in less than an hour, with fans getting another chance to buy tickets in the April resale, though its date is yet to be confirmed.