You only have until today to register for Glastonbury 2020 tickets

The Glastonbury Festival 2013. Picture: Getty

Tickets for the Somerset festival go on sale this week, but registration will close in a matter of hours. Find out what time it ends here.

The Glastonbury Festival ticket sale is set to take place this week with coach packages and general sale tickets going live on Thursday and Sunday respectively.

But would-be festival goers only have until this Monday (30 September) to get registered - which is the only way they can be guaranteed the chance at a ticket.

As stated on the official Glastonbury website, "Registration will close at 5pm on Monday, 30th September, after which there will be no opportunity to submit/re-submit a registration until after the October ticket sales."

Find out everything else you need to know about the festival here...

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2020 dates, registration info, ticket sales and line-up rumours

When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on sale?

Coach and ticket packages will go on sale at 6pm (BST) on Thursday 3 October 2019.

General admission tickets will go on sale at 9am (BST) on Sunday 6 October 2019.

Music fans will then have two more opportunities to buy tickets during the April resale.

How much will Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far there are a few legends in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Fleetwood Mac to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival, and Macca himself said was a "remote possibility".

Take our Glasto quiz: