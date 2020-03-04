Glastonbury Festival organisers respond to coronavirus fears ahead of 2020 event

The Head of Event Operations has given an update on the Somerset festival and revealed they will "continue to plan and prepare for the event" but will be "closely monitoring developments" of the virus.

Glastonbury organisers have responded to fears surrounding live events amid growing fears over coronavirus.

The virus has already caused various musicians to postpone their live dates in Asia and Europe, and disrupted sports fixtures such as The Six Nations, causing festival-goers to ask for an update on various live music events.

As reported by Somerset Live, the festival has now responded to concerns over Glastonbury, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary from 24-28 June this year.

As reported by the outlet, Adrian Coombs, Glastonbury Festival’s Head of Event Operations, said: "Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plans each year's event, and puts in place all necessary measures to protect the public and maximise safety.

"We work closely with all of the relevant agencies, including Public Health England and the NHS, and always review our plans as any circumstances change.

"With this in mind and with our 2020 Festival still 16 weeks away, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation."

So far, the likes of Stormzy, Sam Fender, Foals, Mabel, Green Day, New Order, Pixies, and The National have been forced to cancel dates due to fears over the virus.

So far, Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift have been confirmed as the first headliners for Glastonbury Festival, playing the Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Lana Del Rey has also been confirmed by Emily Eavis to play the Pyramid Stage, but it is not yet clear when she will play or whether it will be a headline set.

Motwon Legend and The Supremes singer Diana Ross will play the coveted Sunday Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, following in the footsteps of the likes of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.

Elsewhere, Manic Street Preachers seemed to have confirmed themselves for the festival, alongside The Streets' Mike Skinner, Carl Cox, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Crowded House, Clairo, Burna Boy and Jesse Malin.

Find out more about coronavirus here...

What is coronavirus?

According to gov.uk, coronavirus is a type of virus - and part of a group which are common across the world.

Novel coronavirus or COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus which was first found in Wuhan City, China.

It is a zoonotic virus, which means it can be passed from animals to humans.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Coronavirus presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

In severe cases, it may progress to severe pneumonia, kidney failure and death.

Who is most at risk?

Gov.uk says the virus can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people and those with long-term conditions such as diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease.

The nhs.uk informs us that the risk of catching coronavirus in the UK has been raised from "low to moderate" by the UK Chief Medical Officers, "but the risk to individuals remains low".

How can you prevent infection and further spread of the virus?

- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze

- Avoid close contact with those who are unwell

- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol based hand-rub

- Use masks and appropriate personal protection equipment in a healthcare setting

- Stay home if you feel unwell

- Seek medical advice early if you are displaying any of the symptoms

What should you do if you think you are at risk of contracting or spreading coronavirus?

The NHS has advised people to call 111 now if they have been:

- To the Hubei province in China in the past 14 days

- To Iran, areas of northern Italy in "lockdown" or the "special care zone" areas in South Korea since 19 February

- To other parts of mainland China or South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the last 14 days and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath.

- To parts of Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos o Myanmar since 19 February and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath

- To other parts of northern Italy (anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini) since 19 February

Visit www.gov.uk for coronavirus information and the latest advice.

Visit nhs.uk for more information on the virus and advice on what action to take.