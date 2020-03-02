Did Manic Street Preachers just confirm Glastonbury 2020?

The Welsh trio have shared an Instagram post with a list of songs implying they'll be playing the Somerset festival this year.

Manic Street Preachers have appeared to confirm that they will be playing Glastonbury 2020.

The veteran Welsh rockers - comprised of James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore - have shared a post which strongly hints they'll be appearing at the festival.

A photo, which they shared on Instagram, features several songs written on a big piece of paper with the heading: "Possible songlist for the Summer".

It then adds: "GLASTO/G.DAY - KILLERS/ FESTIVALS".

The band have already been confirmed as one of the support acts for some of the dates on The Killers' Imploading The Mirage Tour, so fans have hoped it means the band will in fact also be at the Somerset festival this year.

It remains to be seen if they are confirmed or what stage they will play, and Glastonbury's official channels are yet to comment.

As reported by Glasto Feed, Manics are one of the latest acts confirm themselves for the festival in 2020 alongside The Streets' Mike Skinner, Carl Cox, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Crowded House, Clairo Burna Boy and Jesse Malin.

