Did Manic Street Preachers just confirm Glastonbury 2020?

2 March 2020, 17:05 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 18:23

The Welsh trio have shared an Instagram post with a list of songs implying they'll be playing the Somerset festival this year.

Manic Street Preachers have appeared to confirm that they will be playing Glastonbury 2020.

The veteran Welsh rockers - comprised of James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore - have shared a post which strongly hints they'll be appearing at the festival.

A photo, which they shared on Instagram, features several songs written on a big piece of paper with the heading: "Possible songlist for the Summer".

It then adds: "GLASTO/G.DAY - KILLERS/ FESTIVALS".

QUIZ: Is this a Welsh place or band name?

The band have already been confirmed as one of the support acts for some of the dates on The Killers' Imploading The Mirage Tour, so fans have hoped it means the band will in fact also be at the Somerset festival this year.

It remains to be seen if they are confirmed or what stage they will play, and Glastonbury's official channels are yet to comment.

As reported by Glasto Feed, Manics are one of the latest acts confirm themselves for the festival in 2020 alongside The Streets' Mike Skinner, Carl Cox, Fun Lovin’ Criminals,  Crowded House, Clairo Burna Boy and Jesse Malin.

Find out everything we know about Glastonbury Festival so far....

Who is playing Glastonbury 2020?

So far, Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift have been confirmed as the first headliners for Glastonbury Festival, playing the Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Lana Del Rey has also been confirmed by Emily Eavis to play the Pyramid Stage, but it is not yet clear when she will play or whether it will be a headline set.

Motwon Legend and The Supremes singer Diana Ross will play the coveted Sunday Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, following in the footsteps of the likes of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.

READ MORE: Who has played the Glastonbury legends slot over the years?

When does Glastonbury Festival 2020 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

How do you register for Glastonbury tickets?

Registrations are now open for Glastonbury Festival.

Register here

When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on sale?

Music fans will now have two more opportunities to buy tickets during the April resale.

The dates of the resale are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by Sunday 19th April 2020 for general sale tickets.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?

According to the organisers’ official site, tickets for Glastonbury 2020 will cost £265 plus booking fee. A £50 deposit per person (plus coach fare if you’re booking a coach package) needs to be paid in October. The balance is payable in the first week of April 2020.

