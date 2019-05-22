Glastonbury Festival 2019 weather forecast: Will it be a heatwave or washout?

The world-famous Somerset festival is almost upon us, but what will the weather be like at Worthy Farm? Get the latest weather forecast here.

Glastonbury 2019 is almost ready to open its doors, playing host to thousands of acts across four days of music and merriment.

The famous Somerset festival, which takes place from 26-30 June 2019, has already confirmed headliners in Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers, and shared its official line-up poster which includes names such as Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers, Vampire Weekend and much more.

Now the festival is beginning to share which artists are set for its individual areas such as its famous Park Stage, there's only one big question left on everyone's lips; what will the weather be like?

Whether or not there are non stop rain or blistering sunshine at a festival can mean the difference between a positive festival experience and an absolute slog.

So what will the weather be like at Worthy Farm for Glastonbury Festival 2019?

Get the latest Glastonbury weather forecast below...

Will it rain during Glastonbury 2019? Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

What will the weather be like for Glastonbury 2019?

If you're off to the festival this year, than it looks like it's mostly positive news... but you will still need wellies and a mac.

According to accuweather.com, there will be some showers and the odd tricky thunderstorm here and there, but on average, the festival will experience highs of 21 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

It's opening day on Wednesday 26 June promises "sun and clouds" with highs of 20 and Thursday - which is the first day the music officially starts - will be "partly sunny" with highs of 20.

The most worrying days to watch out for according to the site are the Friday and Saturday night of the festival, where you'll experience highs of 21 degrees and a "thundershower" and "a thunderstorm" respectively.

See their chart below:

A screenshot of accuweather's Glastonbury 2019 weather forecast so far. Picture: accuweather.com

However the final night of the festival has been deemed the hottest day across the weekend, with highs of 22 degrees, with only "clouds," "sun" and "a shower" predicted so far.

And while the festival is over and done with by Monday 1 July, no one wants to pack up their tents in the rain, so highs of 22 and lows of 12 degrees "and times of clouds and sun" will no doubt be welcomed.

