Glastonbury Festival releases full line-up & stage times for 2019

The Somerset festival has finally revealed the official line-up and stage times for this year's festival. Find out who's playing when here.

Glastonbury Festival has revealed its line-up and stage times for 2019.

The Somerset Festival, which takes place on Worthy Farm from 26-30 June this year, has shared the listings of every single one of its stages and areas, including who's set to top the bill on support on its biggest stages; the Pyramid Stage; the Other Stage and West Holts.

See their Twitter post below and the full stage times on the Glastonbury website:

The full #Glastonbury2019 line-up, with set times, is here! Head to https://t.co/aXIArPLUgg to see details of more than 2,800 performances across dozens of stages at this year's Festival. pic.twitter.com/RpVqAr7DJX — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 29, 2019

Interestingly, the John Peel stage seems to have a slot for a secret headline set on Saturday, with an "TBA" still in the 22:30-23:45 slot.

