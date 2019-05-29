Glastonbury Festival releases full line-up & stage times for 2019

29 May 2019, 12:20

Glastonbury Festival 2017 Pyramid Stage
Glastonbury Festival 2017 Pyramid Stage. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The Somerset festival has finally revealed the official line-up and stage times for this year's festival. Find out who's playing when here.

Glastonbury Festival has revealed its line-up and stage times for 2019.

The Somerset Festival, which takes place on Worthy Farm from 26-30 June this year, has shared the listings of every single one of its stages and areas, including who's set to top the bill on support on its biggest stages; the Pyramid Stage; the Other Stage and West Holts.

See their Twitter post below and the full stage times on the Glastonbury website:

See the line-up for every single Glastonbury 2019 stage and area here

Interestingly, the John Peel stage seems to have a slot for a secret headline set on Saturday, with an "TBA" still in the 22:30-23:45 slot.

Watch The Killers talk about their secret set in 2017:

Take our Glastonbury quiz below:

Glastonbury Latest

See more Glastonbury Latest

Glastonbury Festival's The Common area in 2017

Glastonbury Festival 2019: Full line-ups & posters by area so far
Glastonbury Festival 2015 festival goers in the sun by the GLASTONBURY sign

Glastonbury Festival 2019 weather forecast: Will it be a heatwave or washout?
Glastonbury Festival 2009

Who played Glastonbury festival ten years ago?

The Park Stage at Glastonbury

Glastonbury announce The Park stage line-up for 2019