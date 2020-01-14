Billie Eilish confirmed for Bond No Time To Die theme song

14 January 2020, 16:47 | Updated: 14 January 2020, 17:43

Billie Eilish confirmed for James Bond No Time To Die theme song
Billie Eilish confirmed for James Bond No Time To Die theme song. Picture: Getty/YouTube/Billie Eilish

The film's title song No Time To Die will be performed by the 18-year-old, making her the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

Billie Eilish has been confirmed for the Bond 2020 theme song.

After much speculation, it has been announced that the 18-year-old singer-songwriter will record No Time To Die, which she wrote with her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell.

The Bad Guy singer broke the news on Twitter, with the film franchise adding that it makes her the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

Eilish wrote in a statement shared by the official 007 Twitter account: "“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Billie Eilish".

Watch the trailer for James Bond 007: No Time To Die below:

The news comes after it was heavily rumoured the LA singer was being teed up for the prestigious achievement.

Earlier today, Eilish herself teased the announcement on her Instagram Stories, where she shared various images of famous Bond women such as Eva Gree, Daniela Bianchi and Halle Berry.

