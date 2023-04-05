Why did Daft Punk split? Thomas Bangalter reveals reason duo disbanded

By Jenny Mensah

Thomas Bangalter from the French duo has revealed why they chose to disband in 2021.

Daft Punk shocked the music and entertainment world when they announced their split on Monday 22nd February 2021.

The Parisian electronic duo shared a video entitled "Epilogue," with the dates 1993 - 2021, signifying their dissolution after 28 years together.

At the time, it was unclear why the Around The World icons - comprised of Thomas Bangalter Guitar and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo - decided to say au revoir to their robot alter egos, but we've since been given an insight into what went into the decision.

Find out why Daft Punk split here...

Why did Daft Punk split?

Thomas Bangalter suggested that he wanted to distance himself from technology and the influence of AI on creativity.

“Daft Punk was a project that blurred the line between reality and fiction with these robot characters,” he told the BBC. “It was a very important point for me and Guy-Manuel to not spoil the narrative while it was happening.”

He continued: "I love technology as a tool [but] I’m somehow terrified of the nature of the relationship between the machines and ourselves. Now the story has ended, it felt interesting to reveal part of the creative process that is very much human-based and not algorithmic of any sort."

The Get Lucky star added: "We were always on the side of humanity and not on the side of technology… As much as I love this character, the last thing I would want to be, in the world we live in, in 2023, is a robot."

Daft Punk at the 56th GRAMMY Awards. Picture: GettyChristopher Polk/Getty Images

What is Daft Punk doing now?

After Daft Punk's split, Thomas Bangalter announced Mythologies - his first solo album in over two years. The album, which debuted on Friday 7th April 2023 has spawned two singles so far L’Accouchement and Le Minotaure.

Talking about the orchestral album, Bangalter said: "My mother passed about 20 years ago and going back to that world is linked to a certain time of my life,” he said. “So it adds some nostalgia, but at the same time, it was a very new adventure.

"I liked the idea of writing music that was not amplified, that didn’t require any electricity. It was just me and the scoring paper."

A book about the duo's career, entitled After Daft, is also set to arrive in 2024 with contributions from the likes of Franz Ferdinand, CSS, Disclosure and more.

