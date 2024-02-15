The 10 Weirdest Concept Albums

Heavy concepts from Starman David Bowie, The Who (featuring Elton John in the Tommy movie) and Pink Floyd (featuring the scary teacher in the video for Another Brick In The Wall). Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Album/Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

Teenage messiahs, alienating brick walls, glam rock spacemen and everyday superheroes. When rock gets conceptual, can you follow the story? Radio X looks at 10 of the strangest concept albums.