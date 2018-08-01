We celebrate 21 years since the release of the band's third studio album, with facts about the iconic record.

Urban Hymns could have been a solo album Richard Ashcroft in 1997. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns Richard Ashcroft claims his original plan was to release the songs he wrote for Urban Hymns under his own name, but he lost his bottle and was “fearful” of going it alone.

It saw the band go from a four-piece to a five-piece The Verve's Richard Ashcroft, Nick McCabe, Peter Salisbury and Simon Jones in 1994. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images Following an an acrimonious split after they released their A Northern Soul (1995) album, Ashcroft reformed the group with Simon Tong on guitar in 1996. But when recording started on the new album, he soon realised he needed Nick McCabe’s unique style on guitar to complete The Verve’s sound. Tong remained on guitar, keyboard and organ, turning the band into a five-piece.

The album missed out on a Mercury Prize in 1998 Ashcroft and co’s third studio album album was recognised alongside the likes of Pulp’s A Different Class and Massive Attack’s Mezzanine, but they eventually lost to Gomez’s Bring It On.

Liam Gallagher features on the album… Twice Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press The Oasis legend provides backing vocals on Come On and handclaps on Space and Time. According to Ashcroft, Gallagher goes absolutely “ballistic” towards the end of their Come On track, screaming and smashing the tambourine against the recording booth walls.

The album artwork was designed by Brian Cannon and shot in Richmond Park The Verve's Urban Hymns album. Picture: Press/Artwork The now famous Britpop-era artwork designer came from the same place as The Verve and thought the Wigan band were going to be huge. Cannon - who also designed their first two records - was told by Ashcroft himself he just wanted the fans to “just listen to the f**king record,” which explains its simplicity.

Sonnet was almost not released as single Speaking to Radio X, Ashcroft agreed the ballad was “powerful” and “beyond him”, but initially the band didn’t even want to release it. It came about as a result of their record label asking them to put out a fourth single from the album- an idea which the band weren't on board with at first because they didn’t want to milk it.