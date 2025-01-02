Listen to our Radio Xercise playlist to help you keep fit in 2025
2 January 2025, 10:17 | Updated: 2 January 2025, 16:34
Planning to get fit this January? Let Radio X help motivate you with a playlist of exercise-friendly bangers to keep you moving.
Listen to this article
It's that time of the year where many of us start fresh, make New Year's Resolutions, drop our bad habits and get back on a health kick.
So whether you're picking up running or lifting weights in the gym, let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of hand picked tunes that will help you rock out during your work out.
Get some of the tracks on our Radio X-ercise playlist below or listen to the full playlist on Global Player, the official Radio X app.
And if you're listening on Alexa, just say:
"Alexa, ask Global Player to play Radio Xercise"
Get our picks of some of our favourite tracks on the playlist below:
-
Back In Black - AC/DC
AC/DC - Back In Black (Official 4K Video)
-
Dancing Shoes - Arctic Monkeys
Dancing Shoes
-
Song 2 - Blur
Blur - Song 2 (Official Music Video)
-
Rockafella Skank - Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim - Rockafeller Skank [Official Video]
-
The Runner - Foals
FOALS - The Runner [Official Music Video]
-
The Pretender - Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters - The Pretender
-
Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out (Video)
-
Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses - Welcome To The Jungle
-
Lust For Life - Iggy Pop
Iggy Pop - Lust For Life
-
Lightning Bolt - Jake Bugg
Jake Bugg - Lightning Bolt (Official Video)
-
Are You Gonna Be My Girl? - Jet
Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl
-
Busy Earnin' - Jungle
Jungle - Busy Earnin'
-
Call - Kasabian
Kasabian - Call (Official Video)
-
Apply Some Pressure - Maximo Park
Maximo Park - Apply Some Pressure
-
Supermassive Black Hole - Muse
Muse - Supermassive Black Hole [Official Music Video]
-
Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video)
-
Welcome To The DCC - Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves - Welcome to the DCC (Official Video)
-
Bring It On Down - Oasis
Bring It On Down (Remastered)
-
The Riverboat Song - Ocean Colour Scene
Ocean Colour Scene - The Riverboat Song
-
Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still (Official Music Video)
-
Rocks - Primal Scream
Primal Scream - Rocks (Official Video)
-
Give It Away - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Give It Away [Official Music Video]
-
Hypersonic Missiles - Sam Fender
Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles (Official Video)
-
Helter Skelter - The Beatles
Helter Skelter (Remastered 2009)
-
Lonely Boy - The Black Keys
The Black Keys - Lonely Boy [Official Music Video]
-
Hate To Say I Told You So - The Hives
The Hives - Hate to Say I Told You So (Official Music Video)
-
Heads Will Roll - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (Official Music Video)
Read more:
- The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2025
- The most anticipated new albums for 2025
- The 20 most inspirational Classic Rock song lyrics to kick start your 2025