Listen to our Radio Xercise playlist to help you keep fit in 2025

2 January 2025, 10:17 | Updated: 2 January 2025, 16:34

Arctic Monkeys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Hives and Iggy Pop
Arctic Monkeys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Hives & Iggy Pop all feature in the Xercise playlist. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Planning to get fit this January? Let Radio X help motivate you with a playlist of exercise-friendly bangers to keep you moving.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's that time of the year where many of us start fresh, make New Year's Resolutions, drop our bad habits and get back on a health kick.

So whether you're picking up running or lifting weights in the gym, let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of hand picked tunes that will help you rock out during your work out.

Get some of the tracks on our Radio X-ercise playlist below or listen to the full playlist on Global Player, the official Radio X app.

And if you're listening on Alexa, just say:

"Alexa, ask Global Player to play Radio Xercise"

Radio Xercise playlist
Radio Xercise playlist. Picture: Radio X

Get our picks of some of our favourite tracks on the playlist below:

  1. Back In Black - AC/DC

    AC/DC - Back In Black (Official 4K Video)

  2. Dancing Shoes - Arctic Monkeys

    Dancing Shoes

  3. Song 2 - Blur

    Blur - Song 2 (Official Music Video)

  4. Rockafella Skank - Fatboy Slim

    Fatboy Slim - Rockafeller Skank [Official Video]

  5. The Runner - Foals

    FOALS - The Runner [Official Music Video]

  6. The Pretender - Foo Fighters

    Foo Fighters - The Pretender

  7. Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand

    Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out (Video)

  8. Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N' Roses

    Guns N' Roses - Welcome To The Jungle

  9. Lust For Life - Iggy Pop

    Iggy Pop - Lust For Life

  10. Lightning Bolt - Jake Bugg

    Jake Bugg - Lightning Bolt (Official Video)

  11. Are You Gonna Be My Girl? - Jet

    Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl

  12. Busy Earnin' - Jungle

    Jungle - Busy Earnin'

  13. Call - Kasabian

    Kasabian - Call (Official Video)

  14. Apply Some Pressure - Maximo Park

    Maximo Park - Apply Some Pressure

  15. Supermassive Black Hole - Muse

    Muse - Supermassive Black Hole [Official Music Video]

  16. Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana

    Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video)

  17. Welcome To The DCC - Nothing But Thieves

    Nothing But Thieves - Welcome to the DCC (Official Video)

  18. Bring It On Down - Oasis

    Bring It On Down (Remastered)

  19. The Riverboat Song - Ocean Colour Scene

    Ocean Colour Scene - The Riverboat Song

  20. Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

    Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still (Official Music Video)

  21. Rocks - Primal Scream

    Primal Scream - Rocks (Official Video)

  22. Give It Away - Red Hot Chili Peppers

    Red Hot Chili Peppers - Give It Away [Official Music Video]

  23. Hypersonic Missiles - Sam Fender

    Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles (Official Video)

  24. Helter Skelter - The Beatles

    Helter Skelter (Remastered 2009)

  25. Lonely Boy - The Black Keys

    The Black Keys - Lonely Boy [Official Music Video]

  26. Hate To Say I Told You So - The Hives

    The Hives - Hate to Say I Told You So (Official Music Video)

  27. Heads Will Roll - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (Official Music Video)

