Listen to our Radio Xercise playlist to help you keep fit in 2025

Arctic Monkeys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Hives & Iggy Pop all feature in the Xercise playlist. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Planning to get fit this January? Let Radio X help motivate you with a playlist of exercise-friendly bangers to keep you moving.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's that time of the year where many of us start fresh, make New Year's Resolutions, drop our bad habits and get back on a health kick.

So whether you're picking up running or lifting weights in the gym, let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of hand picked tunes that will help you rock out during your work out.

Get some of the tracks on our Radio X-ercise playlist below or listen to the full playlist on Global Player, the official Radio X app.

And if you're listening on Alexa, just say:

"Alexa, ask Global Player to play Radio Xercise"

Radio Xercise playlist. Picture: Radio X

Get our picks of some of our favourite tracks on the playlist below:

Back In Black - AC/DC AC/DC - Back In Black (Official 4K Video) Dancing Shoes - Arctic Monkeys Dancing Shoes Song 2 - Blur Blur - Song 2 (Official Music Video) Rockafella Skank - Fatboy Slim Fatboy Slim - Rockafeller Skank [Official Video] The Runner - Foals FOALS - The Runner [Official Music Video] The Pretender - Foo Fighters Foo Fighters - The Pretender Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out (Video) Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N' Roses Guns N' Roses - Welcome To The Jungle Lust For Life - Iggy Pop Iggy Pop - Lust For Life Lightning Bolt - Jake Bugg Jake Bugg - Lightning Bolt (Official Video) Are You Gonna Be My Girl? - Jet Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl Busy Earnin' - Jungle Jungle - Busy Earnin' Call - Kasabian Kasabian - Call (Official Video) Apply Some Pressure - Maximo Park Maximo Park - Apply Some Pressure Supermassive Black Hole - Muse Muse - Supermassive Black Hole [Official Music Video] Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video) Welcome To The DCC - Nothing But Thieves Nothing But Thieves - Welcome to the DCC (Official Video) Bring It On Down - Oasis Bring It On Down (Remastered) The Riverboat Song - Ocean Colour Scene Ocean Colour Scene - The Riverboat Song Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still (Official Music Video) Rocks - Primal Scream Primal Scream - Rocks (Official Video) Give It Away - Red Hot Chili Peppers Red Hot Chili Peppers - Give It Away [Official Music Video] Hypersonic Missiles - Sam Fender Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles (Official Video) Helter Skelter - The Beatles Helter Skelter (Remastered 2009) Lonely Boy - The Black Keys The Black Keys - Lonely Boy [Official Music Video] Hate To Say I Told You So - The Hives The Hives - Hate to Say I Told You So (Official Music Video) Heads Will Roll - Yeah Yeah Yeahs Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (Official Music Video)

