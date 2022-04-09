Jack White talks impact of Seven Nation Army and Fear of the Dawn album in track by track

The former White Stripes frontman has discussed the legacy of the 2003 single in a chat to Radio X's John Kennedy about his current solo album Fear of the Dawn.

Jack White has discussed the popularity of Seven Nation Army.

The former The White Stripes frontman released the track with Meg White back in 2003 and it's since gone on to be become ubiquitous at sporting events across the world.

Asked about the phenomenon of people chanting his single: "The interesting thing about that, I think some person in music said they thought it was the biggest multicultural hit of all time because there's no words, that they're chanting a melody and there's no need to know the language or to know the words of the song."

He added: "So that kind of gets up there with the 'Na Na Na Na' from [The Beatles] Hey Jude or something like that where you don't need to know any different languages. It's the language of music across the board and that sort of becomes folk music at that point.

"Who could ask for more than that as a songwriter?"

Jack White talks to Radio X's John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

The Third Man Records Boss also discussed the release of his fourth solo album, which includes single The White Raven.

Watch Jack White discuss his Fear of The Dawn album in full with X-Posure's John Kennedy in a special track by track:

See the tracklisting for Jack White's Fear of the Dawn album:

Taking Me Back Fear of the Dawn The White Raven Hi-de-Ho (w/Q-Tip) Eosophobia Into The Twilight Dusk What's The Trick? That Was Then (This Is Now) Eosophobia (reprise) Morning, Noon and Night Shedding My Velvet

Fear of the Dawn is out now.

Listen to the album in full here:

