QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to The White Stripes' Seven Nation Army?

1 April 2020, 14:14 | Updated: 1 April 2020, 14:17

The White Stripes Elephant album
The White Stripes Elephant album. Picture: Press/Artwork

Celebrate the former rock duo by testing yourself on the words to one of their most well-known singles.

The White Stripes' Elephant album is 17 years old.

The duo have released several indie earworms over the years, but do you think you can remember the lyrics to this album's opening track and lead single Seven Nation Army?

Test yourself here!

READ MORE: Jack White and Jack Black have finally made music together

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

Arctic Monkeys emojis

QUIZ: Name the Arctic Monkeys song title from the emojis!

Spinal Tap: Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Christopher Guest

QUIZ: Real band or fake band?

The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony video

QUIZ: Do you know the words to The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony?
Courteeners' Liam Fray in 2008

QUIZ: Do you know all the lyrics to Not Nineteen Forever by Courteeners?
A mystery band

Do you know these “Blank And The Blanks” band names?

Supergrass in 1994

Match the tracks to the classic Britpop album

Latest On Radio X

Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins starts sharing drum tutorials from lockdown

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins shares drum tutorial from lockdown

Foo Fighters

The Stone Roses in 1989

Spike Island 30th anniversary celebrations postponed due to coronavirus

The Stone Roses

Kings of Leon press image

WATCH: Kings of Leon share emotional acoustic track Going Nowhere

Kings of Leon

Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream and Peter Fonda in The Wild Angels

What is the sample at the start of Loaded by Primal Scream?

Primal Scream

Crowds gather in front of the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017

Glasto-lovers share photos amid festival's 2020 cancellation, Emily Eavis joins in

Glastonbury Festival

The Courteeners

Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever is more than just an indie banger

Courteeners