Eagles announce farewell tour after over 50 years together

Eagles have announced their official farewell tour. Picture: George Holz/Press

The legendary Hotel California rockers have revealed the details of The Long Goodbye Final Tour with special guest Steely Dan.

Eagles have announced their farewell tour.

The Hotel California legends will embark on The Long Goodbye tour, with dates which kick off at New York's Madison Square Garden on 7th September 2023.

Joining them on the confirmed dates so far will be special guest Steely Dan.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 14th July from 10am local time on Ticketmaster and fan pre-sales start from Wednesday 12th July.

The tour is expected to continue into 2025, but further dates are yet to be announced. Get the full dates so far below.

As reported by Variety, their full statement read: "The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed.

"But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up.

"Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.

"With love and gratitude,

"The Eagles".

See Eagles' Farewell Tour dates so far:

7th September 2023 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

11th September 2023– TD Garden, Boston, MA

16th September 2023 – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

20th September 2023 – UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY

5th October 2023 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

9th October 2023 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

13th October 2023 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

17th October 2023 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

2nd November 2023 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

7th November 2023 – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

9th November 2023 – PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

14th November 2023 – Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

17th November 2023 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

How to buy tickets for Eagles farewell tour:

Tickets go on sale on Friday 14th July from 10am local time at Ticketmaster. Fan pre-sales start on Wednesday 12th July.

