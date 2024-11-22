The Wombats share new single Blood On The Hospital Floor & announce 2025 European dates

The Wombats have shared a new single and announced fresh. Picture: Julia Friedland-Godfrey

By Jenny Mensah

The Liverpool-formed indie rockers have shared the next taste to come from their album Oh! The Ocean, while announcing dates on mainland Europe.

The Wombats today have unveiled their new single Blood On The Hospital Floor.

The track is the second offering from the chart-topping, Platinum-selling indie heroes sixth studio album, Oh! The Ocean, out on 21st February 2025.

Alongside the track comes a retro style video, which was directed, produced and edited by James Slater (Sam Fender, CMAT, Jamie) and animated by Matthew Dolan.

The Wombats - Blood On The Hospital Floor (Official Video)

Frontman Matthew “Murph” Murphy explained of the track: "The idea behind ‘Blood On The Hospital Floor’ is that things that might seem difficult in life can often have a simple resolution. Things are not always as bad as they first may seem. The analogy of mopping up blood from the hospital floor - cleaning up the mess and keeping going."

The Liverpool-formed rockers - completed by Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis - have also announced European dates for 2025, which will kick off in Paris at Le Trabendo on 28th March and end at Botanique in Brussels on 16th April 2025.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale via thewombats.co.uk on Friday 29th November from 10am CET with pre-sales taking place on 27th November from 10am CET.

See The Wombats' 2025 European dates:

28th March - France, Paris, Le Trabendo

30th March - Netherlands, Tilburg, 013 Tilburg

31st March - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

1st April - Germany, Cologne, E-Werk

3rd April - Germany, Munich, Theaterfabrik

4th April - Switzerland, Zurich, Komplex 457

5th April - Czech Republic, Prague, Archa +

7th April - Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle

8th April - Germany, Munster, Jovel Music Hall

10th April - Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall

11th April - Denmark, Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

12th April - Sweden, Stockholm, Vasateatern

15th April- Luxembourg, Luxembourg City, Den Atelier

16th April - Belgium, Brussels, Botanique

These shows follow the band's previously announced UK arena shows starting in March 2025, which includes a night at The O2, London.

They'll be joined on dates by Manchester outfit Everything Everything and Merseyside rockers Red Rum Club.

See The Wombats' 2025 UK Tour Dates:

18th March - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

19th March - London The O2

21st March - Cardiff Utilita Arena

22nd March - Manchester AO Arena

Sunday 23rd March - Hull, Connexin Live - JUST ADDED

25th March - Glasgow OVO Hydro

26th March - Leeds First Direct Arena

Pre-order The Wombats Oh! The Ocean album here.

The Wombats' Oh! The Ocean album artwork. Picture: Press

The Wombats - Oh! The Ocean Tracklist:

Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want To Come Can't Say No Blood On The Hospital Floor Kate Moss Gut Punch My Head Is Not My Friend I Love America And She Hates Me The World's Not Out To Get Me, I Am Grim Reaper Reality Is A Wild Ride Swerve (101) Lobster

Watch the official video for the lead single from the album, Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want To Come:

The Wombats – Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want To Come (Official Video)

