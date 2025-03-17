The Wombats to headline Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus

The Wombats will play another headline date next year. Picture: Julia Godfrey

By Jenny Mensah

The Liverpool-formed The indie rockers complete the five day line up of shows for the Sheffield festival, joined by Circa Waves, Jamie Webster and more.

The Wombats have been announced for Rock N Roll Circus 2025.

The Liverpool indie rockers have completed the star-studded line-up of dates for the festival, playing a headline set on Friday 29 August 2025.

Matthew 'Murph' Murphy and co will treat fans to singles from their most recent album, Oh! The Ocean, alongside hits from across their career, with special guests including Jamie Webster, Circa Waves, Nell Mescal, and more.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 21st March with pre-sales taking place on Wednesday 19th March, which fans can sign up for here.

Meanwhile, the Let's Dance To Joy Division band - completed by Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis - are set to play a duo of co-headline shows with Razorlight this summer.

The Kill The Director rockers and Golden Touch band will take to the stage at Dreamland Margate on 22nd August and Hitchin Priory on 30th August 2025, treating fans to hits from across their 20-year plus careers.

The Wombats have also plotted a series of UK dates, which kick off this week on at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday 18th March.

Support on their dates, which includes a huge gig at The O2, London, comes from Everything Everything and Red Rum Club.

Their UK dates will be followed by a European tour, before the band head back to Blighty for a homecoming date at Liverpool Pier Head.

What are The Wombats' 2025 UK Tour Dates?

18th March - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

19th March - London The O2

21st March - Cardiff Utilita Arena

22nd March - Manchester AO Arena

23rd March - Hull, Connexin Live

25th March - Glasgow OVO Hydro

26th March - Leeds First Direct Arena

The Wombats break down their most iconic songs

