The Wombats & Razorlight's joint headline shows: How to buy tickets

The Wombats and Razorlight. Picture: Julia Goffrey, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers will play a co-headline sets at Dreamland Margate and Hitchin Priory. Here's how you can be there.

The Wombats and Razorlight are set for a duo of co-headline shows.

The Liverpool-formed indie rockers and their fellow noughties rockers will take to the stage at Dreamland Margate on 22nd August and share a bill-topping set at Hitchin Priory on 40th August 2025.

The Kill The Director rockers and Golden Touch outfit will play hits from across their 20-year plus careers, while also playing tracks from their most recent albums, Oh! The Ocean and Planet Nowhere respectively.

Find out everything we know about the dates so far, including who is confirmed to join them on the bill and how to buy tickets.

The Wombats and Razorlight's co-headline dates at Dreamland Margate and Hitchin Priory. Picture: Press

When are The Wombats and Razorlight's joint headline shows?

Friday 22nd August 2025 - Dreamland Margate

Saturday 30th August 2025 - Hitchin Priory

Their first gig is part of Dreamland Margate's summer series, which will also play host to the likes of Supergrass, who are celebrating 30 years of their I Should Coco album, PiL and The Libertines this summer.

On their Margate date, MD of Soundcrash, Rob Waller said: “We’re beyond excited to welcome The Wombats and Razorlight to Margate Summer Series for what will be an electrifying night of indie rock anthems. Dreamland’s iconic setting, combined with two of the most influential bands of the 2000s, makes this a must-see summer event.”

The second show is part of the Hitchin Priory Summer Series, which will also witness headline sets for Nile Rodgers and CHIC and UB40 ft. Ali Campbell, who will be providing the climax at Hertfordshire Reggae Fest.

Waller said of the Hitchin date: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring together two of the biggest names in indie rock for what promises to be an unforgettable night at Hitchin Priory. The Wombats and Razorlight have shaped the soundtrack of a generation, and seeing them share the stage in such a stunning setting will be a real treat for fans.”

Who's joins them as support?

Friday 22nd August 2025 - Dreamland Margate

Sunday (1994)

Talk Show

Saturday 30th August 2025 - Hitchin Priory

More acts are to be announced

How to buy tickets:

Tickets to see The Wombats and Razorlight at Dreamland Margate are on sale here.

Tickets to see The Wombats and Razorlight are also on sale now here.

