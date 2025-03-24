The Wombats announce six new UK & Ireland tour dates for December 2025
24 March 2025, 17:28 | Updated: 24 March 2025, 17:38
The Liverpool rockers have announced further dates for this year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.
The Wombats have announced six new tour dates for 2025.
The shows, which will follow their previously announced Oh! The Ocean UK dates as well as a flurry of festival sets this summer, will kick off at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on 5th December and end with a date at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom on 11th December.
Tickets for for the new gigs, where they will be joined by The Snuts as special guests, go on general sae this Friday 28th March here.
The Wombats are currently in the midst of their biggest ever UK Arena Tour, which saw them play a huge date at The O2, London.
The noughties indie rockers will then head to mainland Europe for 14 dates across France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Luxembourg and Belgium.
Matthew 'Murph' Murphy and co will treat fans to huge bill topping dates this summer when they play the likes of Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus, a duo of co-headline shows with Razorlight at Dreamland Margate and Hitchin Priory and their biggest homecoming gig at Liverpool’s On The Waterfront.
The Let's Dance To Joy Division outfit will also appear at multiple festivals in the summer, including Kendal Calling, Neighbourhood Weekender, Y Not? festival, Big Feastival, and Boardmasters.
See The Wombats' new December 2025 tour dates:
- 5th December - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena
- 6th December - Birmingham, BP Pulse LIVE Arena
- 7th December - Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 9th December - Dublin, Republic of Ireland, Olympia Theatre
- 10th December - Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Telegraph Building
- 11th December - Blackpool, Empress Ballroom
See The Wombats' 2025 previously announced UK dates:
- 25th March - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 26th March - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 19th June - Liverpool, Pier Head
- 31st July - Kendal Calling: Lowther Deer Park, Cumbria
- 31st July - Y Not Festival: Pikehall, Matlock
