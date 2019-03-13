Which great songs mention other great songs?

Sometimes music gets self-referential... Here are some of Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics. It's all SO post-modern.

Arctic Monkeys - When The Sun Goes Down "And I've seen him with girls of the night and he told Roxanne to put on her red light." (The Monkeys reference Mr Sting and The Police)

Travis - Writing To Reach You "And what's a Wonderwall anyway?" Fran Healy claimed he was inspired to write this song after hearing the Oasis classic.

The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division "So let the love tear us apart, I've found the cure for a broken heart."

Oasis - D'You Know What I Mean "The blood on the tracks and it must be mine The fool on the hill and I feel fine" Another Beatles reference. Well, two actually. And a Bob Dylan one.

Arctic Monkeys - Kneesocks Turner again, this time referencing a song within a film; namely the opening credits of Martin Scorcese’s 1973 classic Mean Streets that features The Ronette’s Be My Baby on the soundtrack: “Like the beginning of Mean Streets, you can be my baby, be my baby.”

Snow Patrol - Hands Open "Put Sufjan Stevens on and we'll play your favourite song / 'Chicago' bursts to life and your sweet smile remembers you."

The Beatles - Glass Onion Lennon gets super-self-referential on this “White Album” track, mentioning a whole stack of other Beatlesongs: Lady Madonna, Strawberry Fields Forever, The Fool On The Hill and I Am The Walrus.