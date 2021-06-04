The Wombats announce All The Hits show at The O2, London

4 June 2021, 10:56 | Updated: 4 June 2021, 10:59

The Wombats
The Wombats. Picture: Press/Phil Smithies / Sarah Louise Bennett / Pete Novosel / Signe Luksengard

By Jenny Mensah

The Liverpool-formed trio will play their biggest headline show to date on Friday 15 April 2022. Find out how to get tickets.

The Wombats have announced a huge gig at London's O2 Arena.

The trio - made up of Matthew 'Murph' Murphy, Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis - are set to play "All The Hits" at the iconic venue on 25 April 2022.

Tickets for the gig, which will mark the band's biggest headline show to date, go on sale on Friday 11 June from 9am.

READ MORE: This remix of The Wombats Greek Tragedy has gone viral on TikTok

The news comes after the trio shared their Method To The Madness single, which was their first new material since their 2018 Top 3 album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life.

The song comes accompanied by a stunning video directed by Aaron Brown (Arctic Monkeys, King Krule), which you can watch below.

"Method To The Madness is about trying to find patterns within chaos and ultimately giving up, and letting go. Some of the lyrics are lifted from my own honeymoon experience - walking around European cities, being amongst tourists whilst simultaneously being one myself, and generally blagging it with last minute hotel bookings. Feeling excitement but still being fully aware that nothing much has changed," frontman Murph explains.

On the video, director Aaron Brown says: "Murph told me where the material of the song came from and I really related to his honesty. The story is about how the muse finds you on its watch, not on ours. It is up to you to step into that inspiration without fear. The world of the muse doesn't make sense, but its beauty is irresistible. It is also scary though. You have to walk down dark hallways and challenge your fears, but when you do you develop a relationship with the muse. You see where it hides out and in turn, what inspires it! By the end of the video, we see our hero bring the muse to life in an intentional way. She has found how to connect with it consciously, and not always be at the mercy of its bidding. Through this healthy relationship, our her has begun the path of an artist".

The new music also follows the spectacular viral success of their 2015 hit Greek Tragedy on TikTok, which has brought the Liverpool-formed trio to a larger audience than ever before. Used in over 600,000 videos, the remix has rocketed to over 30 million streams, propelling the original to 120 million streams and sending it Gold Stateside.

Meanwhile, The Wombats are set to take to the festival circuit once more, with a summer ahead that includes second from supporting billings at Reading & Leeds Festival and a main stage set at Neighbourhood Weekender Festival.

READ MORE: The best trios in music

Latest Videos

The Burke Brothers give Chris Moyles an update

The Burke Brothers give Chris Moyles an update ahead of their 5k run
Pippa has dodgy gums

Pippa tackles a dodgy gum on The Chris Moyles Show

Ed Gamble talks his 2022 Electric tour

Ed Gamble talks to Chris Moyles about his 2022 Electric tour

Bono, Martin Garrix and The Edge team up for Euro 2020 song

Watch Bono, Martin Garrix and The Edge's Euro 2020 football anthem

News

The Wombats Songs

The Wombats Latest

See more The Wombats Latest

Murph of The Wombats in 2007 and Ian Curtis of Joy Division in 1979

Which great songs mention other great songs?

Features

The Wombats

The Wombats share new Method To The Madness single

Classic animated videos: Paranoid Android, Sledgehammer, Fell In Love With A Girl and Feel Good Inc

The best animated music videos

Features

The Wombats' Murph at Reading Festival 2019

This remix of The Wombats Greek Tragedy has gone viral on TikTok
Nirvana. Blur, The Prodigy and Sam Fender

The 50 best debut singles

Features