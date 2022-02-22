Community Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, tickets and more

The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club, Pale Waves and Nothing But Thieves are all on the Community line-up. Picture: 1. Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty 2. Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty 3. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty 4. Simone Joyner/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Find out everything we know about London's ultimate one day indie rock festival, including who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Community Festival has announced its return for 2022.

The London festival, which takes place in Finsbury Park, will host an impressive line-up of bands across just one day with Two Door Cinema Club topping the bill.

But when does Community Festival take place, who is headlining, who else features on the line-up and how can you buy tickets?

Find out everything we know about the festival so far.

What date is Community Festival 2022?

Community Festival takes place on Saturday 16th July at London's Finsbury Park.

Who is headlining Community Festival 2022?

Community Festival will be headlined by Two Door Cinema Club.

“We’re so happy to be headlining Community Festival! It’s been a rough couple of years for live music so we’re very excited to get back to doing what we do best. The lineup is fantastic and we can’t wait to see some of the best established and newest bands.”

Who's on the Community Festival 2022 line-up?

Two Door Cinema Club will be joined by: The Wombats, Nothing But Thieves, Circa Waves and Pale Waves.

ALSO APPEARING ACROSS TWO STAGES (A-Z) ABBY ROBERTS, ALFIE TEMPLEMAN, BEARS IN TREES, BIG IMAGE, COURTING, CRAWLERS, DAISY BRAIN, JUST WONDERING, KID BRUNSWICK, MOLLY BURMAN, POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE, PRIESTGATE, THE LET GO PLUS MORE ACTS ACROSS TWO STAGES TO BE ANNOUNCED

Are tickets for Community Festival 2022 on sale?

Tickets go on sale this Friday 25th February from 9am. Visit communityfestival.london for more information.

