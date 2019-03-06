Vampire Weekend announce tiny UK shows

6 March 2019, 17:04

Vampire Weekend 2019
Vampire Weekend 2019. Picture: Sony Music/Press

The band will play three dates in London later this month; plus fans can get their hands on two new tracks.

Vampire Weekend have announced further details of their forthcoming album - and that they’ll be playing some intimate shows in the UK to launch it.

Ezra Koenig and co will play three tiny dates in London later this month: EartH in Hackney on Thursday 21 March and two shows at Islington Assembly Hall on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 March.

Fans who pre-order the album will gain first access to tickets for the dates from 10am GMT on Wednesday 13 March - 24 hours ahead of everyone else.

Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am GMT on Thursday 14 March.

Meanwhile, Koenig has revealed two brand new songs in advance of their forthcoming new album, Father of the Bride.

Titled Sunflower and Big Blue, the tracks will be included on the new LP. which drops on 3 May and is the follow-up to 2013’s Modern Vampires Of The City.

You can listen to the new tracks here.

The album is available to pre-order now, which includes a limited edition orange vinyl edition. See www.vampireweekend.com for full details.

