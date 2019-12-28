The Best Tracks of the 2010s

28 December 2019

The Best Tracks Of The 2010s
The Best Tracks Of The 2010s. Picture: Press

Here's 50 of the greatest songs from the past ten years - from Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Noel Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, Catfish & The Bottlemen and more...

  1. Alt-J - Left Hand Free

    The unique sound of Alt-J gave us this massive tune.

  2. Arcade Fire - Reflektor

    Win Butler gets in a very special guest for this disco classic... David Bowie!

  3. Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know

    Alex Turner digs deep within for this AM classic.

  4. Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine

    "I'm a puppet on a string, Tracy Island, time-traveling" - what a way to start a lyric.

  5. Richard Ashcroft - They Don't Own Me

    The former Verve man sets the record straight with another anthem.

  6. Bastille - Pompeii

    One of the biggest talents of the decade, Dan Smith quickly became pop royalty.

  7. Biffy Clyro - Black Chandelier

    The Biff went from strength to strength in the 2010s - this was an instant classic.

  8. Jade Bird - Uh-Huh

    One of Britain's best new talents of the past few years.

  9. The Black Keys - Gold On The Ceiling

    The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney proved that blues rock will never die.

  10. Blossoms - Charlemagne

    Glittering synth pop from the acclaimed Stockport band.

  11. Bombay Bicycle Club - Luna

    Rae Morris on vocals for this ethereal track from the So Long See You Tomorrow album.

  12. Jake Bugg - Lightning Bolt

    Nottingham-born Bugg was a blossoming talent this decade - this is his best-known song.

  13. Catfish & The Bottlemen - 7

    Van McCann proved himself to be one of the best new songwriters of the decade.

  14. Catfish & The Bottlemen - Pacifier

    "She said 'It's you i detest!', I said she looked underslept...She deffo didn't like that no..."

  15. CHVRCHES - The Mother We Share

    Sparkling synth pop from Glasgow's CHVRCHES, featuring the talented Lauren Mayberry.

  16. Daft Punk - Get Lucky

    Daft Punk + Nile Rodgers + Pharrell = pure bliss.

  17. Lana Del Rey - Video Games

    Moody and magnificient, the former Lizzy Grant cut a striking figure throughout the 2010s.

  18. Elbow - Lippy Kids

    Another swooning ballad from the eternally wonderful Guy Garvey.

  19. Everything Everything - Distant Past

    Complex math rock from the Manchester mavericks.

  20. Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles

    A stellar vocal talent nails the state of the nation in 2019.

  21. Florence + The Machine - Ship To Wreck

    Florence Welch: drama, emotion and an incredible voice.

  22. Foals - My Number

    The 2010s saw Foals become one of Britain's biggest and best bands with this solid banger.

  23. Foo Fighters - Walk

    The decade saw Dave Grohl ascend to true rock royalty as his band got more popular than ever.

  24. Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks

    Dark-tinged sprightly pop song that was everywhere in 2011

  25. Liam Gallagher - Wall Of Glass

    Liam crashed back into our lives with this stunning solo outing.

  26. Liam Gallagher - Shockwave

    "All your darkness has come back to you in time / Brace yourself world, it's about to blow your mind..."

  27. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - AKA... What A Life!

    Noel's solo career is accomplished, progressive and assuredly brilliant.

  28. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - If I Had A Gun

    "If I had a gun I'd shoot a hole into the sun ./ And love would burn this city down for you..."

  29. Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For

    Another fresh new talent from Britain, and what a voice.

  30. Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up

    The introspective Ben Howard with his most-loved single.

  31. Hozier - Take Me To Church

    Rousing, gospel-inspired blues from Ireland.

  32. Jamie T - Zombie

    Mr Jamie Treays made a comeback with this infectious tune in 2014.

  33. Vance Joy - Riptide

    Joyous acoustic folk from this Australian singer-songwriter.

  34. Kasabian - Days Are Forgotten

    The 2010s were the decade Kasabian made it to the big leagues. Here's why.

  35. The Killers - The Man

    Brandon Flowers struts his stuff in this excellent indie anthem.

  36. Kings Of Leon - Waste A Moment

    The Followills get emotional in one of their top tunes of the decade.

  37. The Maccabees - Pelican

    Rousing stuff with a sense of urgency from the much-loved British band.

  38. Mumford & Sons - I Will Wait

    Electrifying, uplifting, the Mumfords were one of THE bands of the decade.

  39. Muse - Dead Inside

    Matt Bellamy gets conceptual as Muse continue to expand their universe.

  40. Paolo Nutini - Iron Sky

    The Scottish singer creates an impassioned plea to humanity.

  41. Portugal The Man - Feel It Still

    High-stepping big tune from the US indie band.

  42. Royal Blood - Figure It Out

    Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher demonstrated that stipped back sounds were best.

  43. Stereophonics - C'est La Vie

    Rabble-rousing foot stomper from Kelly Jones.

  44. Two Door Cinema Club - Something Good Can Work

    Exciting new indie pop was the order of the day from this Nortehrn Irish trio.

  45. The Vaccines - If You Wanna

    The perfect indie quarter for their generation: killer chorus, non-stop hooks, the lot.

  46. Vampire Weekend - Cousins

    Genre-straddling rock from Ezra Koenig.

  47. Viola Beach - Boys That Sing

    A tragic story - the British indie band that left us before they could fulfill their promise.

  48. Jack White - Sixteen Saltines

    The former White Stripes man hasn't lost any of his fire when going solo.

  49. The Wombats - Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)

    Murph and his bandmates make wry lyrics and anthemic choruses a fine art.

  50. Wolf Alice - Don't Delete The Kisses

    Introverted, yet powerful - the new wave of ambitious guitar rock.

