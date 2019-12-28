The Best Tracks of the 2010s
28 December 2019, 20:00 | Updated: 28 December 2019, 20:01
Here's 50 of the greatest songs from the past ten years - from Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Noel Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, Catfish & The Bottlemen and more...
Alt-J - Left Hand Free
The unique sound of Alt-J gave us this massive tune.
Arcade Fire - Reflektor
Win Butler gets in a very special guest for this disco classic... David Bowie!
Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know
Alex Turner digs deep within for this AM classic.
Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine
"I'm a puppet on a string, Tracy Island, time-traveling" - what a way to start a lyric.
Richard Ashcroft - They Don't Own Me
The former Verve man sets the record straight with another anthem.
Bastille - Pompeii
One of the biggest talents of the decade, Dan Smith quickly became pop royalty.
Biffy Clyro - Black Chandelier
The Biff went from strength to strength in the 2010s - this was an instant classic.
Jade Bird - Uh-Huh
One of Britain's best new talents of the past few years.
The Black Keys - Gold On The Ceiling
The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney proved that blues rock will never die.
Blossoms - Charlemagne
Glittering synth pop from the acclaimed Stockport band.
Bombay Bicycle Club - Luna
Rae Morris on vocals for this ethereal track from the So Long See You Tomorrow album.
Jake Bugg - Lightning Bolt
Nottingham-born Bugg was a blossoming talent this decade - this is his best-known song.
Catfish & The Bottlemen - 7
Van McCann proved himself to be one of the best new songwriters of the decade.
Catfish & The Bottlemen - Pacifier
"She said 'It's you i detest!', I said she looked underslept...She deffo didn't like that no..."
CHVRCHES - The Mother We Share
Sparkling synth pop from Glasgow's CHVRCHES, featuring the talented Lauren Mayberry.
Daft Punk - Get Lucky
Daft Punk + Nile Rodgers + Pharrell = pure bliss.
Lana Del Rey - Video Games
Moody and magnificient, the former Lizzy Grant cut a striking figure throughout the 2010s.
Elbow - Lippy Kids
Another swooning ballad from the eternally wonderful Guy Garvey.
Everything Everything - Distant Past
Complex math rock from the Manchester mavericks.
Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles
A stellar vocal talent nails the state of the nation in 2019.
Florence + The Machine - Ship To Wreck
Florence Welch: drama, emotion and an incredible voice.
Foals - My Number
The 2010s saw Foals become one of Britain's biggest and best bands with this solid banger.
Foo Fighters - Walk
The decade saw Dave Grohl ascend to true rock royalty as his band got more popular than ever.
Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks
Dark-tinged sprightly pop song that was everywhere in 2011
Liam Gallagher - Wall Of Glass
Liam crashed back into our lives with this stunning solo outing.
Liam Gallagher - Shockwave
"All your darkness has come back to you in time / Brace yourself world, it's about to blow your mind..."
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - AKA... What A Life!
Noel's solo career is accomplished, progressive and assuredly brilliant.
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - If I Had A Gun
"If I had a gun I'd shoot a hole into the sun ./ And love would burn this city down for you..."
Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For
Another fresh new talent from Britain, and what a voice.
Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up
The introspective Ben Howard with his most-loved single.
Hozier - Take Me To Church
Rousing, gospel-inspired blues from Ireland.
Jamie T - Zombie
Mr Jamie Treays made a comeback with this infectious tune in 2014.
Vance Joy - Riptide
Joyous acoustic folk from this Australian singer-songwriter.
Kasabian - Days Are Forgotten
The 2010s were the decade Kasabian made it to the big leagues. Here's why.
The Killers - The Man
Brandon Flowers struts his stuff in this excellent indie anthem.
Kings Of Leon - Waste A Moment
The Followills get emotional in one of their top tunes of the decade.
The Maccabees - Pelican
Rousing stuff with a sense of urgency from the much-loved British band.
Mumford & Sons - I Will Wait
Electrifying, uplifting, the Mumfords were one of THE bands of the decade.
Muse - Dead Inside
Matt Bellamy gets conceptual as Muse continue to expand their universe.
Paolo Nutini - Iron Sky
The Scottish singer creates an impassioned plea to humanity.
Portugal The Man - Feel It Still
High-stepping big tune from the US indie band.
Royal Blood - Figure It Out
Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher demonstrated that stipped back sounds were best.
Stereophonics - C'est La Vie
Rabble-rousing foot stomper from Kelly Jones.
Two Door Cinema Club - Something Good Can Work
Exciting new indie pop was the order of the day from this Nortehrn Irish trio.
The Vaccines - If You Wanna
The perfect indie quarter for their generation: killer chorus, non-stop hooks, the lot.
Vampire Weekend - Cousins
Genre-straddling rock from Ezra Koenig.
Viola Beach - Boys That Sing
A tragic story - the British indie band that left us before they could fulfill their promise.
Jack White - Sixteen Saltines
The former White Stripes man hasn't lost any of his fire when going solo.
The Wombats - Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)
Murph and his bandmates make wry lyrics and anthemic choruses a fine art.
Wolf Alice - Don't Delete The Kisses
Introverted, yet powerful - the new wave of ambitious guitar rock.