The Best Tracks of the 2010s

Here's 50 of the greatest songs from the past ten years - from Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Noel Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, Catfish & The Bottlemen and more...

Alt-J - Left Hand Free The unique sound of Alt-J gave us this massive tune.

Arcade Fire - Reflektor Win Butler gets in a very special guest for this disco classic... David Bowie!

Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know Alex Turner digs deep within for this AM classic.

Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine "I'm a puppet on a string, Tracy Island, time-traveling" - what a way to start a lyric.

Richard Ashcroft - They Don't Own Me The former Verve man sets the record straight with another anthem.

Bastille - Pompeii One of the biggest talents of the decade, Dan Smith quickly became pop royalty.

Biffy Clyro - Black Chandelier The Biff went from strength to strength in the 2010s - this was an instant classic.

Jade Bird - Uh-Huh One of Britain's best new talents of the past few years.

The Black Keys - Gold On The Ceiling The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney proved that blues rock will never die.

Blossoms - Charlemagne Glittering synth pop from the acclaimed Stockport band.

Bombay Bicycle Club - Luna Rae Morris on vocals for this ethereal track from the So Long See You Tomorrow album.

Jake Bugg - Lightning Bolt Nottingham-born Bugg was a blossoming talent this decade - this is his best-known song.

Catfish & The Bottlemen - 7 Van McCann proved himself to be one of the best new songwriters of the decade.

Catfish & The Bottlemen - Pacifier "She said 'It's you i detest!', I said she looked underslept...She deffo didn't like that no..."

CHVRCHES - The Mother We Share Sparkling synth pop from Glasgow's CHVRCHES, featuring the talented Lauren Mayberry.

Daft Punk - Get Lucky Daft Punk + Nile Rodgers + Pharrell = pure bliss.

Lana Del Rey - Video Games Moody and magnificient, the former Lizzy Grant cut a striking figure throughout the 2010s.

Elbow - Lippy Kids Another swooning ballad from the eternally wonderful Guy Garvey.

Everything Everything - Distant Past Complex math rock from the Manchester mavericks.

Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles A stellar vocal talent nails the state of the nation in 2019.

Florence + The Machine - Ship To Wreck Florence Welch: drama, emotion and an incredible voice.

Foals - My Number The 2010s saw Foals become one of Britain's biggest and best bands with this solid banger.

Foo Fighters - Walk The decade saw Dave Grohl ascend to true rock royalty as his band got more popular than ever.

Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks Dark-tinged sprightly pop song that was everywhere in 2011

Liam Gallagher - Wall Of Glass Liam crashed back into our lives with this stunning solo outing.

Liam Gallagher - Shockwave "All your darkness has come back to you in time / Brace yourself world, it's about to blow your mind..."

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - AKA... What A Life! Noel's solo career is accomplished, progressive and assuredly brilliant.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - If I Had A Gun "If I had a gun I'd shoot a hole into the sun ./ And love would burn this city down for you..."

Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For Another fresh new talent from Britain, and what a voice.

Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up The introspective Ben Howard with his most-loved single.

Hozier - Take Me To Church Rousing, gospel-inspired blues from Ireland.

Jamie T - Zombie Mr Jamie Treays made a comeback with this infectious tune in 2014.

Vance Joy - Riptide Joyous acoustic folk from this Australian singer-songwriter.

Kasabian - Days Are Forgotten The 2010s were the decade Kasabian made it to the big leagues. Here's why.

The Killers - The Man Brandon Flowers struts his stuff in this excellent indie anthem.

Kings Of Leon - Waste A Moment The Followills get emotional in one of their top tunes of the decade.

The Maccabees - Pelican Rousing stuff with a sense of urgency from the much-loved British band.

Mumford & Sons - I Will Wait Electrifying, uplifting, the Mumfords were one of THE bands of the decade.

Muse - Dead Inside Matt Bellamy gets conceptual as Muse continue to expand their universe.

Paolo Nutini - Iron Sky The Scottish singer creates an impassioned plea to humanity.

Portugal The Man - Feel It Still High-stepping big tune from the US indie band.

Royal Blood - Figure It Out Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher demonstrated that stipped back sounds were best.

Stereophonics - C'est La Vie Rabble-rousing foot stomper from Kelly Jones.

Two Door Cinema Club - Something Good Can Work Exciting new indie pop was the order of the day from this Nortehrn Irish trio.

The Vaccines - If You Wanna The perfect indie quarter for their generation: killer chorus, non-stop hooks, the lot.

Vampire Weekend - Cousins Genre-straddling rock from Ezra Koenig.

Viola Beach - Boys That Sing A tragic story - the British indie band that left us before they could fulfill their promise.

Jack White - Sixteen Saltines The former White Stripes man hasn't lost any of his fire when going solo.

The Wombats - Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves) Murph and his bandmates make wry lyrics and anthemic choruses a fine art.